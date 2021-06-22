Make Cafe-quality Coffee at Home With This Best-selling Espresso Machine on Sale for Prime Day
If you can't start the day without a cup of coffee (or you're searching for a gift for the caffeine lover in your life), an at-home espresso machine is an investment worth considering. And while many models are expensive and require training to use, this espresso machine available on Amazon is compact, easy to manage, and affordable. What's more? It's on sale for Prime Day, making it even more of a steal. And since Prime Day ends tonight, you won't want to miss out on this stellar espresso machine deal.
The number one best-selling steam espresso machine on Amazon right now, the Sowtech 3.5 Bar 4-cup Espresso Machine is on sale for just $48, down from its original price of $90. With this machine, you'll be able to brew between one and four shots of espresso in just minutes. Plus, a frothing arm allows you to top your coffee with creamy froth, just like your favorite cafe. And while this machine isn't nearly as powerful as one you'd find in your neighborhood coffee shop, reviewers say it's a great home model. With that, it also won't take up much room on your kitchen counter, unlike other bulkier options, since this one is compact and weighs less than five pounds.
To buy: Sowtech Espresso Machine, amazon.com, $48 (originally $90)
Amazon shoppers rave about this espresso machine for a variety of factors, including its value and how simple it is to use. "This product is fantastic. It is a compact size with all the functionality of a larger espresso machine. 10/10," one reviewer wrote, while another said they'd recommend the machine to both "beginners and professionals."
