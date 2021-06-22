Make Cafe-quality Coffee at Home With This Best-selling Espresso Machine on Sale for Prime Day

The number one best-selling steam espresso machine on Amazon right now, the Sowtech 3.5 Bar 4-cup Espresso Machine is on sale for just $48, down from its original price of $90. With this machine, you'll be able to brew between one and four shots of espresso in just minutes. Plus, a frothing arm allows you to top your coffee with creamy froth, just like your favorite cafe. And while this machine isn't nearly as powerful as one you'd find in your neighborhood coffee shop, reviewers say it's a great home model. With that, it also won't take up much room on your kitchen counter, unlike other bulkier options, since this one is compact and weighs less than five pounds.