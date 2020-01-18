These Cozy, Waterproof Boots Will Keep Your Feet Dry All Winter Long — and They're 25% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

A warm pair of winter boots is a necessity if you live in a cold climate. Luckily, if you're on the search for a new pair, rain and snow are no match for these boots from Sorel. And if you shop now, you can score these boots for 25 percent off as part of Sorel's winter sale.

Sorel boots are a long-time favorite of shoppers who are used to the cold. The Out 'N About Plus Felt Boot is no different. This ankle-height boot is stylish and easy to wear without compromising protection from the elements, performing best in heavy rain and light snow. A waterproof leather upper and vulcanized rubber outsole will keep your feet dry during even the heaviest of downpours. The felt exterior and faux-shearling lining make the boots even cozier.

Related: More weather-resistant shoes

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: sorel.com, $90 (originally $120)

Another great feature, the herringbone pattern on the outsole provides slip-proof traction.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.