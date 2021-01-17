These Sorel Snow Boots Replaced Every Other Pair I Had — Here’s Why

You don't need us to introduce you to Sorel. Odds are, you've already got a pair — but if your situation is anything like mine was, they may have belonged to your mom in the '90s. Yes, Sorel shoes are for life, but we all could do with an update every once in a while — be it for the style, innovated fit, or fresh and fluffy insulation. If you're in the market for the ideal pair of winter boots, look no further than these new or best-selling Sorel styles.
Landing a good pair of snow boots that will last you for years, keep you warm and dry all winter, and look good can be a bit of a feat (yes, we do puns here). With hundreds of thousands of styles out there that focus on either comfort or fashion rather than marrying both concepts, finding where to start is its own journey. I'm here to save you the time and trouble and introduce you to Sorel's Tivoli IV Parc boot.
These waterproof full-grain leather boots are as much the real deal as their appearance suggests. With a genuine shearling collar, wool lining, and 200g of insulation, the Tivoli Parc boot is built for blizzards. Ridged rubber soles provide necessary traction for walking in heavy snow. The outer waterproof shell allows you to be your truest snow bunny for as long as necessary while staying dry and cozy.
I wore my Sorel Tivoli IV Parc boots during upstate New York's snowfall of December 2020 and have never been more comfortable walking around in deep snow and on precarious, icy surfaces. I truly trust these winter boots from Sorel with anything this 2021 season has to throw our way.
To buy: Women's Tivoli IV Parc Boot, amazon.com, from $147
Available in four neutral colorways to suit any style or après-ski outfit, the Sorel Tivoli IV Parc boot is just where this exceptional collection from Sorel begins. The Caribou Street Boot, a men's style, can withstand harsh conditions, urban elements, and continued serious use, turning heads all the while. Ideal for winter rains, these boots will take you right into spring and will even have you eager for fall to hit once again.
To buy: Men's Caribou Street Waterproof Boot, amazon.com, from $197
Read on for more styles we love from Sorel's Tivoli collection — try picking just one.
