Amazon Reviewers Call These Oprah-loved Boots 'the Best Winter Shoes' They've Ever Bought

Another customer loved that the shoes combine the comfort of sneakers with the usefulness of waterproof boots. "I moved to Colorado recently and being from Brazil I was terrified to walk around the icy, snowy sidewalks here," said the shopper. "Well fast forward almost a month owning it now, it was worth every penny. These are the only pair of shoes I'm using throughout the whole winter. It's warm, comfortable enough to hike in, and so versatile and cute. Hands down my best pair of shoes."