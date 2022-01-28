Amazon Reviewers Call These Oprah-loved Boots 'the Best Winter Shoes' They've Ever Bought
Come winter, there might be nothing more necessary, practical, and trusty than a good pair of waterproof boots. Especially if you're planning to head to places prone to snow and chilling rain, waterproof shoes that are lined with thick material like fleece are crucial for keeping your feet warm and your footing steady on slippery sidewalks. After all, no one wants to have a painful fall ruin their trip.
It's even better when boots are designed to look as good as the rest of your outfit, like Sorel's Kinetic Conquest Boots, which are loved by none other than Oprah for their comfort and style. "They're sneakers! They're hiking booties! They're both!" she wrote in her 2020 list of Favorite Things. "Waterproof and lightweight with warm microfleece lining, cool-looking rubber heels, and funky laces, these are built for stylin' through stormy weather."
In addition to the microfleece lining, the boots are made with 100 grams of insulation to keep your feet warm and are fitted with EVA footbeds to make your arches comfortable. The waterproof exterior and traction sole prevents you from sliding on wet surfaces, and its tall, plush cushioning means your ankles won't be exposed to any chilly winter air.
Turns out, Amazon shoppers agree with Oprah. "These are the best winter shoes I've ever bought," wrote a reviewer. "They fit just right, they didn't have any painful, blistery break-in period, and they look cute! I have put about 30 miles of hiking on them in a week and quite a few bike miles, and no harm done. These cute booties are simply fantastic!"
Another customer loved that the shoes combine the comfort of sneakers with the usefulness of waterproof boots. "I moved to Colorado recently and being from Brazil I was terrified to walk around the icy, snowy sidewalks here," said the shopper. "Well fast forward almost a month owning it now, it was worth every penny. These are the only pair of shoes I'm using throughout the whole winter. It's warm, comfortable enough to hike in, and so versatile and cute. Hands down my best pair of shoes."
It's no wonder that the boots are already selling out, with black and brown colorways out of stock in many sizes. Thankfully, you can still find most sizes available in the gray option. Shop these Oprah-approved winter boots to keep your toes cozy and comfortable on your next winter trip.
