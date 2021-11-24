Shoppers Love These Stylish, Surprisingly Waterproof Booties
A good pair of boots is a must-have for winter, although many of us end up with several pairs each season for different uses. If you're traveling soon or would like to free up some closet space, you'll want to opt for versatile footwear that you can wear with nearly any outfit and in unpredictable weather conditions. We found a pair of booties from the winter footwear experts at Sorel that fits all these criteria and more, and they're available to shop at Amazon and Nordstrom.
The Sorel Cate Waterproof Chelsea Booties are made with a sleek leather upper that's treated with a waterproof finish, making them just as durable as they are stylish. They also feature a removable, cushioned EVA footbed with arch support and a molded rubber sole with plenty of traction. The 2.25-inch heel adds enough height to elevate your look while remaining walkable and comfortable to wear all day. Plus, the pull-on style with elastic panels makes them easy to take on and off.
The boots are available in six colors: black, brown, taupe, dusty blue, dark brown, and sandy tan, so you'll be sure to find one that fits your style. You can shop them in sizes 5 to 12 with half sizes available. Some reviewers note that they opted for a half size up than their typical size in order to allow for room for thicker socks and a more comfortable fit.
To buy: amazon.com, $175
Shoppers rave about these boots, with many complimenting their balance of style and function. In fact, one Amazon reviewer called them "very stylish, well made, [and] easy to walk in."
A Nordstrom reviewer emphasized how comfortable these boots are. "I work on my feet and live in NYC which means I walk everywhere," they wrote. "I'd consider buying two of these to have for [the] long term. The rubber sole is key and the height is perfect."
If you're in the market for a pair of versatile booties that you can dress up or down all winter long, you won't want to miss out on this pick from Sorel.
