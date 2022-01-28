These Over-ear Sony Headphones Have More Than 50,000 Perfect Ratings — and They're Just $10

If you were to ask a dozen people how they pass the time on planes, trains, and road trips, most of them would likely say listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks. And it's not just during travel: Many people, perhaps even yourself, spend their daily commutes, workouts, and free time with headphones around their ears. That's why a sturdy, reliable pair is in order. But when most headphones regarded as "good quality" cost upward of $100, how are those of us on a budget supposed to enjoy our audio entertainment? Amazon may just have the answer.