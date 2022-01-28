These Over-ear Sony Headphones Have More Than 50,000 Perfect Ratings — and They're Just $10
If you were to ask a dozen people how they pass the time on planes, trains, and road trips, most of them would likely say listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks. And it's not just during travel: Many people, perhaps even yourself, spend their daily commutes, workouts, and free time with headphones around their ears. That's why a sturdy, reliable pair is in order. But when most headphones regarded as "good quality" cost upward of $100, how are those of us on a budget supposed to enjoy our audio entertainment? Amazon may just have the answer.
The Sony XZ Series Wired On-ear Headphones deliver high-quality sound, comfort, and style. Designed with soft, cushioned ear pads, an expandable headband, and a wide frequency range, the headphones offer the type of incredible performance consistent with all Sony products — but they do it for just $10.
For a price so low, it's hard to believe a pair of headphones would work even once, let alone provide clear, vibrant audio for years. But these headphones are built to last, and to impress. Not only does the aforementioned frequency range span 12 hertz to 22 kilohertz, but the swiveling ear drivers also "deliver a punchy, rhythmic response to even the most demanding tracks," according to their listing page. The cushioned ear pads even feature closed backs, which seal in sound. It's no wonder more than 50,000 shoppers are blown away by these headphones.
"For the cost of these nice Sony headphones, I would have expected something not as well made," one reviewer wrote. "They sound great… The ear pads are incredibly soft and fit right to your ears without any kind of pain or discomfort. The cable is just the right length, and I love how the [ear pads] fold inward so that the headphones can be packed flat for travel. If you are looking for a pair of basic over-the-ear headphones and you're on a tight budget, look no further."
To buy: amazon.com, from $10
While basic black is the model's $10 default hue, shoppers can also snag the headphones in white, or upgrade to pink for $25. A microphoned version is available for $20 as well.
If you're on the hunt for a quality new pair of headphones (or even if you're not), you can't go wrong with Sony's XZ Series Wired On-ear Headphones for the price. Drop them in your Amazon cart now.
