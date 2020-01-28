These Durable Leather Boots Look Better With Every Wear — and They're 70% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Soludos

One of the best things about fall and winter is the opportunity to break out your favorite boots. And if you don't already have a go-to pair, now's the perfect time to shop, especially since some of Soludos' best-selling boots are on sale for up to 70 percent off.

Soludos' fall collection features several boot styles (several of which are on sale now), including the Emma Bootie, which is perfect for pairing with any outfit, from jeans to dresses. The boot comes in sleek black leather as well as Chestnut brown. Both colorways feature the same sturdy wooden stacked heel and side zipper.

You'll want to incorporate these boots into your everyday wardrobe — and that's a good thing, since the brand says its shoes look better with every wear, making them a great option if you're looking for something that's both stylish and durable.

To buy: soludos.com, $50 (originally $169)

To buy: soludos.com, $50 (originally $169)

The best part? Shoppers are raving that the boots are incredibly easy to wear. "These are the most comfortable and stylish boots. Perfection!" said one reviewer.

Another buyer said she loved the boots so much that she bought them in every color. "They look great with anything and [are] just the right height. I even walked a mile and a half down a hiking trail in these and they’re so comfortable!"

These boots and the rest of Soludos' best-selling are available to shop online.