These Low Smoke Fire Pits Are a Must for Camping, Backyard BBQs, and More

If you're an avid camper or just someone who enjoys spending time in your backyard whenever you get the chance, you've probably at least considered investing in a fire pit. Thanks to Solo Stove, you can take your fire pit on the road with its sleek, portable models that are not only travel-friendly, but they also produce barely any smoke for enjoyable, mess-free fires.
Solo Stove's fire pits are available in three sizes: the Ranger (for two to four people), the Bonfire (for four to six people), and the Yukon (for six to 10 people). So whether you're looking for a compact fire pit for your petite patio or a sizable option for your backyard that you can enjoy with the whole family, there's a good chance Solo Stove has just what you're looking for.
These wood-burning fire pits set up easily, are impressively portable (they come with a handy carrying case and you can also purchase weatherproof covers), and are made from durable stainless steel. What makes them so unique is their ability to create no-trace fires easily and quickly, wherever you go. The double wall design allows for more airflow, and therefore, a more efficient burn and less smoke. This also makes it so everything in the fire pit burns to a fine ash for minimal clean up.
To buy: Solo Stove Ranger Stainless Steel Outdoor Fire Pit 15", amazon.com, $230 (originally $270)
You can also shop the Bonfire Fire Pit (19.5 inches wide) and the Yukon Fire Pit (27 inches wide) to use with more people in larger spaces.
And Amazon shoppers agree that Solo Stove's fire pits are a game changer when it comes to backyard fun and outdoor entertaining. "I was able to light and maintain two different fires in it, zero smoke once it was going, no ashes on the ground, and everything was reduced to ashes inside. It truly was the perfect solution for me. Also, it's a great size for a family of four to roast hotdogs and marshmallows," one reviewer wrote of the Ranger Fire Pit. The same shopper also emphasized the unique benefit of this fire pit, saying that it's "worth the price and [causes] no smoky hair smell!"
Another shopper said the Bonfire Fire Pit makes them feel like they're camping, even when they're staying at home. "[It is the] perfect outdoor fireplace. It's so versatile! We have a small yard, we can place it on a dirt patch at the far end and — voilà —we're suddenly camping!"
