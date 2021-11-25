These Luxury Bed Sheets Are Amazon's Best Seller — and They're on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
When was the last time you bought a new set of sheets for your bed? If you can't remember, it may be time for an update, and late autumn is the perfect time to do so. As temperatures dip lower and lower with each passing week, switching out those breezy summer sheets for heavier duty bedding is an excellent idea. But that's not to say you need to go straight for a wool and flannel bedspread just yet. Believe it or not, the ideal winter bedding is somewhere in the middle.
With CGK Unlimited's luxury bed sheets, you can sleep in absolute comfort all winter long — and right now, they're up to 37 percent off as part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The microfiber multi-piece sheet sets are breathable, durable, and ultra-soft to the touch, making them a stellar option year-round, especially during the months when feeling cozy is a priority. Sold in seven sizes and a dozen calming colors, the number one best-sellers are a comfy base for any bed — at least, that's what more than 100,000 shoppers say.
"These are so soft and so comfortable that I had to ask my wife if it was actually the new set or just an old set that I didn't remember owning," one wrote. "It's like [Amazon] sold us used sheets because [I thought] they can't be that comfortable, but they are. Worth every penny!"
Crafted using brushed microfiber, the sheets and pillowcases provide a silky soft feel that even rivals Egyptian cotton and organic cotton. Though the cozy texture helps combat chilly weather, the sheets are also formulated to remain cool even when your body heats up. That means that no matter the temperature outside or in your house, you'll always feel extra comfy in your bed.
To buy: amazon.com, from $24 (originally $46)
The sheets offer more than just a dreamy feel, though: They're also gorgeous to look at and easy to use. From the neutral cream and light gray shades to the richer coral and burgundy hues, the sheets are available in multiple colors for beds twin to California king. And thanks to deep pockets and an easy fit design, they'll glide onto even the thickest and most difficult mattresses.
You don't have to spend your nights this winter freezing, sweating, or wishing you were someplace comfier. Grab CGK Unlimited's luxury bed sheets now to seriously upgrade your bed's cozy factor. And for the price, this is one Black Friday deal you'll want to jump on.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.