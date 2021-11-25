These Luxury Bed Sheets Are Amazon's Best Seller — and They're on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

When was the last time you bought a new set of sheets for your bed? If you can't remember, it may be time for an update, and late autumn is the perfect time to do so. As temperatures dip lower and lower with each passing week, switching out those breezy summer sheets for heavier duty bedding is an excellent idea. But that's not to say you need to go straight for a wool and flannel bedspread just yet. Believe it or not, the ideal winter bedding is somewhere in the middle.