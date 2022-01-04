Shoppers Call This Best-selling Snow Shovel a 'Total Back Saver' — and It's on Sale

Even though the shovel is lightweight at about 3.6 pounds, it's one of the best in the game. The large 18-inch poly blade can hold a ton of snow at a time and has a durable aluminum-wear strip at the bottom to scrape packed snow off of pavement and keep it in good condition for years. It's no wonder the Amazon best-seller has earned more than 12,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who live in cold climates like New York, Colorado, and New Hampshire, to name a few. And those reviewers? They say the shovel is "a god send."