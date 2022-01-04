Shoppers Call This Best-selling Snow Shovel a 'Total Back Saver' — and It's on Sale
Just-fallen snow has a way of turning an ordinary neighborhood into a winter wonderland. And while a blanket of white may look beautiful, shovelling snow can certainly be a real pain — on your back and otherwise. Since you can't avoid the inevitable chore, you might as well do it ache-free, and one of the best ways to do it is with the now-$21 Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel.
Unlike typical snow shovels, you'll notice that this Snow Joe version has not one, but two handles. The dual-handle design lets you hold the ergonomic D-ring handles with both hands as you lift and toss snow out of the way. Plus, shoppers confirm that they don't have to bend over nearly as much as other options thanks to its long handle.
To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $30)
One truly stellar feature is that the smaller handle at the front has a spring-loaded construction that makes it easier to get rid of snow without straining yourself. It's also made to toss out snow quickly and further away. And because you're utilizing the strength of your upper body, you won't feel sore the next day. In fact, Amazon shoppers credit its unique build with being a "life saver on your lower back."
Even though the shovel is lightweight at about 3.6 pounds, it's one of the best in the game. The large 18-inch poly blade can hold a ton of snow at a time and has a durable aluminum-wear strip at the bottom to scrape packed snow off of pavement and keep it in good condition for years. It's no wonder the Amazon best-seller has earned more than 12,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who live in cold climates like New York, Colorado, and New Hampshire, to name a few. And those reviewers? They say the shovel is "a god send."
"These bad boys are a total back saver! I've ordered five of them," wrote one Amazon shopper. "I have a crew of four up on the roof of our motel clearing off over 3 inches of snow… and they love them too. I've shoveled several hundred pounds of the white stuff myself, and I gotta tell ya, I will never use a 'regular' snow shovel again!"
"This thing is the best snow shovel I've ever owned!" wrote another. "The second handle makes shoveling so much easier, and it's a lifesaver on your lower back. It's hard to explain, but you kind of get some momentum going when shoveling and it makes it extremely easy: You scoop, then throw the snow, but the tension that builds up in the handle (combined with the release of your 'shovel full of snow') forces the shovel back down into the 'ready position' to scoop your next load of snow. It works surprisingly well."
With this years' snowstorms already underway, it's time to get yourself the Snow Joe snow shovel while it's still in stock and on sale at Amazon.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.