This Portable Fan Will Keep You Cool on Road Trips, Beach Days, and More

If you'll be braving particularly warm weather this summer, you'll want to be sure to have a plan to keep cool. Some people prefer cooling towels, while others opt for portable fans they can take wherever they go, whether that's on a road trip or to a theme park. We found a personal fan on Amazon that's compact yet powerful — and shoppers love it. In fact, it's even earned an Amazon's Choice badge, as well as over 4,700 five-star ratings.