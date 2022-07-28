Travelers Say This $30 One-piece 'Fits Like a Glove' — and They're Bringing It on Every Trip

Ordering a new swimsuit online can feel a bit like a game of roulette. Will it be too snug? Will it provide the right coverage? Will it be see-through if it gets wet? That's where shopper reviews come in handy. And, when it comes to the Smismivo One-Piece Swimsuit, Amazon customers couldn't be any more obsessed.

Racking up more than 16,100 five-star ratings, the one-piece bathing suit is popular among shoppers for its flattering fit and affordable price tag — and you can get one for as little as $30 in select colors and sizes right now. Shoppers have their choice of 24 different shades, prints, and patterns, and sizes range from S to 3XL.

Channeling a vintage-inspired silhouette, the Smismivo One-Piece Swimsuit features a bodice with a ruched front panel for a flattering, body-hugging suit that shoppers bet would compliment any figure. Its nylon-spandex blend ensures optimal stretch and comfort, while its dual-layered lining prevents sheerness and keeps everything in place.

For added support and shaping, the bathing suit has a wireless, bandeau-style bust, removable pads, and halter straps, which also help create a customizable fit. The Smismivo One-Piece Swimsuit offers moderate coverage for your backside, achieving the perfect balance of cheekiness and comfortability.

"The comfort level is stellar, as is the fit, and it is flattering to boot,'' exclaimed one Amazon shopper, who called the Smismivo swimsuit "quite possibly the most flattering one-piece" they've tried. "This is an excellent suit and I'm glad I ordered it." Another reviewer chimed in to say the bathing suit is a "no-brainer" purchase and added, "I feel cute and covered. The material is not flimsy — it really does hold you in… I did a cannonball in the suit and didn't have to readjust under the water, so I'm really pleased."

It's also earned a seal of approval from travelers. One vacationer shared, "I can see this being a 'staple' in my summer wardrobe." Another travel enthusiast said, "I have purchased and returned many swimsuits recently trying to find one that fits right for an upcoming trip… this suit fits like a glove." A third reviewer wrote, "I brought several swimsuits with me on a vacation to Mexico and ended up only wearing this one the entire time."

Many reviewers also love that the Smismivo One-Piece Swimsuit offers ″family-friendly″ coverage while still being ″comfy and sexy without showing too much skin.″ One shopper shared, "[It] holds the girls up, covers enough, but [is] still low cut enough to have a little sexiness. My husband says it fits me better than any bathing suit I've ever had."

Take it from these ecstatic reviewers and hit the beach with the Smismivo One-Piece Swimsuit. Get one on Amazon for just $30 and prepare to be blown away by its flattering and comfy fit.