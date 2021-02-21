'Tis the Season for At-home Lattes — and Smeg's Retro-inspired Milk Frother Won’t Disappoint

If you've been making far more coffee at home than usual since the pandemic started, we're right there with you. And if you're looking to upgrade your at-home coffee routine, a milk frother might be exactly what you need. Luckily, we found a stylish and functional electric milk frother from retro-inspired Italian appliance brand Smeg that you'll want to display proudly on your kitchen counter.
The Smeg Milk Frother offers plenty of modern convenience with the style of a beautiful retro kitchen appliance. It has a 20-ounce capacity for heating and 8.5-ounce capacity for frothing, allowing you to make delicious warm and frothy milk for the whole house at one time. This handy appliance also has multiple functions: you can choose from hot milk, light and thick hot froth, and light and thick cold froth. Whether you're making a café au lait, cappuccino, or iced latte, this frother will have you covered.
The countertop frother is available in cream, black, and red on Amazon, as well as white, pastel green, and pastel blue at Williams Sonoma.
To buy: Smeg Milk Frother, amazon.com, williams-sonoma.com, $200
Shoppers on both Amazon and Williams Sonoma's websites compliment this milk frother's stylish look and functionality. "I never knew that I needed this until I purchased it. I purchased the SMEG coffee pot first then as a side note purchased this. I absolutely do not regret it. It makes the perfect foamy cream to the best coffee. I've used Keurig for years and always wanted coffee to taste like this. It might take a fraction longer to make, but the taste is 100 times better! Worth the investment," one Amazon reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer on Williams Sonoma's site emphasized that this milk frother is worth the price. "I was reluctant to spend this much on a frother, but I LOVE my coffee recipes so I bit the bullet since it was on sale. I love the retro look and it matches my kitchen so nicely. It also makes the most amazing froth. I've done cold and hot and both come out perfect every time."
