This Fan-favorite Hiking Sock Brand Just Released Ski Pants — and They're 'Incredible,' According to Reviews
Like it or not, the coldest months of the year have arrived. Many parts of the country will soon experience snow and frigid temperatures (if they haven't already), but that doesn't mean outdoor activities are over for the season. It just means you'll need a few new wardrobe additions to keep yourself warm.
That's where Smartwool's Intraknit Merino 250 Thermal Bottoms come into play. Smartwool first hit the winter clothing scene with its popular wool socks that keep shoppers warm and offer plenty of flexibility. The Intraknit thermal bottoms were designed with the same goal in mind — meaning there's a good chance you've just found your new go-to pants for skiing, snowmobiling, and winter hiking.
To buy: smartwool.com, $130
Wool pants are, of course, nothing new; what is new is Smartwool's extra-sleek, no-bulk construction. Featuring a slim fit, a sophisticated finish, and a knit that was designed specifically for the extensive movement of winter sports, these pants are like a second skin that repels icy temperatures. Plus, because the Intraknit thermal bottoms have sweat-wicking technology that provides ventilation and targeted insulation, you can easily layer them under ski pants and other outerwear.
Shoppers can't get enough of them, calling them "incredible" in their reviews. "Got these for single digit cold days with very active skiing and hanging in a cold lift chair," one wrote. "Before, I had to layer two or three pairs of bottoms. This one layer keeps me warm and comfortable without ever being too hot. [I was] still comfortable when the sun came out and during hard runs."
But the pants' outstanding comfort and warmth aren't their only selling points. Rounding out the list of winning features is their durable build: Unlike many similar base layer winter pants, the Intraknit thermal pants are tough enough to withstand more than a couple of wears and washes.
"Primarily, I use it as a single layer," another reviewer said. "Washed and dried with care, I expect it will last for decades, like my other Smartwool garments do."Smartwool says getting your hands on these pants means saying "goodbye to bulk." But we think owning a pair also means saying goodbye to multiple layers and freezing on the mountain — and saying hello to a winter of outdoor comfort. Pick up a pair for yourself via Smartwool before it gets really cold.
