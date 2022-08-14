This Amazon Sleeping Pad Has Nearly 24,000 Five-Star Ratings, and It's on Sale

Experiencing untouched wilderness first hand can be a life-affirming experience, but sleeping out under the stars somewhere like Yellowstone National Park is taking it to the next level. This type of trip requires detailed planning and packing, and one thing that cannot be overlooked is your comfort while snoozing. That's something nearly 24,000 Amazon shoppers took seriously when they purchased the site's best-selling sleeping pad.

The Sleepingo Sleeping Pad is beloved by seasoned campers and novices alike. It provides a solid 2 inches of space between a camper and the ground, is lightweight at only 14 ounces, and can pack away to the size of a water bottle when you're on the go. Designed with outdoor-grade nylon, according to the brand, this sleeping pad won't snag on the ground or tear easily, and it's thermally insulated to help trap heat to keep you cozy in temperatures as low as 32 degrees. The pad inflates to just over 6 feet long and nearly 2 feet wide to provide ample space while resting, and, according to shoppers, it blows up quickly and easily with "15 breaths" and holds onto that air all night long.

And today only, the sleeping pad is 20 percent off at Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

One shopper wrote in their review that this is an "awesome pad for [the] price." While they aren't a regular tent-sleeper, they noted that they analyzed this pad and the price and thought, "I can't really go wrong." The shopper added that they were "overly impressed" with the size, thickness, and how easy it was to blow up the pad and then deflate it back down to a size that fits easily on a bike.

Another reviewer wrote, simply, that "the sleeping pad works." They noted that rough conditions were no trouble for the pad and that they weren't sure if the pad could support their weight "on top of rocky or other types of detritus terrain," but admitted, happily, "I was wrong." The shopper shared that the pad "stayed inflated" through the night and that they did not feel "any points of discomfort" while sleeping on it.

If you're worried about the quality of your sleep ahead of your next camping trip, give the Sleepingo Sleeping Pad a try. Just be sure to order while it's still on sale at Amazon.

