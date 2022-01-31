Travelers Swear by These Mini Perfume Bottles That Let Them Take Their Favorite Scent Everywhere
In the past, perfume wearers have always had to make the choice between packing their regular full-size bottle and running the risk of it breaking or leaking in transit, or shelling out more money to buy a travel-sized version of their favorite scent. But Amazon shoppers have found a solution with the Skogfe Mini Perfume Bottles.
For less than $3 apiece, these innovative travel essentials let you take your go-to perfumes everywhere. At 3.15-inches long, each refillable bottle is small enough to fit inside the palm of your hand, and they hold up to 5 ml of liquid at a time. The bottle's inside glass vial is see-through, so you can see when you are running low, and the outer shell is made from a durable aluminum to prevent any leaking or breakages.
Shoppers love how evenly the nozzle spritzes their fragrances, but their favorite part seems to be how easy it is to transfer the perfume from their everyday bottles to them. Since the travel bottle works as an atomizer, all you have to do is remove the spritzer lid from your normal perfume bottle, attach the bottom of the Skogfe bottle to the nozzle, and press up and down until it's full.
To buy: amazon.com, $9
"I was a bit skeptical in ordering these," said one customer. "I was about to spend a lot of money on a travel-sized bottle of a perfume that I already have a large bottle of. So I did a quick search for refillable perfume bottles, and since these were so inexpensive, I ordered them even though I couldn't picture how to fill them without making a mess. Well, it's SO easy and quick! And they don't leak."
Even better, the bottles are sold in a four-pack, so you can pack multiple scents with you — and each bottle is a different color, so you can easily identify which perfume is which. "Omg, I'm obsessed," wrote another shopper. "[I] think I'm going to order more, simply just to keep in my purse, so I have some to touch up throughout the day. So easy to use. Doesn't leak. Just all-around amazing."
The four-pack of travel perfume bottles can be yours for just $9, which is far less than what one travel-sized vial of your favorite perfume will set you back, so it's no wonder shoppers are calling the Skogfe set "a must-have for travel." Shop one for yourself at Amazon before your next trip.
