This 4-piece Set Includes the Comfiest Pajamas for Travel

When you're packing for an upcoming trip, you probably put quite a bit of thought into your travel outfits. If you already have your go-to comfy airplane outfit, versatile basics for once you reach your destination, and shoes you could walk in for miles, you might also want to spend a little time thinking about your perfect travel pajamas. Soft, loungeable PJs that you can re-wear and easily wash are must-haves that will make any trip more comfortable.

The 4-piece Travel Set from the intimates line Skin is the ultimate in simple yet luxurious pajamas. The brand has a gorgeous collection of comfy loungewear, from breezy lounge shorts to a luxurious plush robe. But we're particularly excited about Skin's travel set of pajamas that are perfect for sleep, of course, but they're elevated enough that you'll still feel comfortable opening the door to let room service in.

This all-in-one set includes a tank, pants, robe, and nightie. Each of the pieces is made from an ultra-soft blend of Pima cotton, modal, and spandex, which not only feels incredibly comfortable on the skin, but is also breathable and will move with you.

In addition to being supremely comfortable, packing these essentials has never been easier. All of the items fit neatly into a zippered pouch that comes with the set, so you can keep all your pajamas in one place in your suitcase.

