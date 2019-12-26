Kim Kardashian Just Released the Most Luxurious Sleepwear Collection

Image zoom Courtesy of Skims

While Kim Kardashian's clothing line, Skims, started out with just shapewear, the brand has expanded significantly to include intimates, loungewear, and now, ultra-comfortable, yet stylish, sleepwear.

The collection may be new, but shoppers are already loving it. However, fan love is nothing novel for Skims. When the brand launched its loungewear collection earlier this month, many of the items quickly sold out in their first run.

Skims' sleepwear includes a variety of long-sleeve tops and tanks as well as shorts and pants. There's also a sleep dress to round out the collection. So, whether you live in Los Angeles, like Kim Kardashian, or in a much, much colder climate, you can find the right pajamas for you.

Sleep Set

Image zoom Courtesy of Skims

To buy: skims.com, $128

The pieces in this collection, including the sleep set, are made from modal fabric that's soft and cooling, so you can sleep comfortably without overheating. This set includes a classic button-up top with a plunge neckline, notched collar, and chest pocket. The bottoms feature a wide leg and elastic waistband.

Skims' sleepwear comes in sizes XXS to 4X, so you'll be sure to find a comfortable size, no matter what kind of fit you're looking for.

Related: More cozy winter accessories

Shop the rest of the collection here:

Sleep Robe

Image zoom Courtesy of Skims

To buy: skims.com, $78

Sleep Tank

Image zoom Courtesy of Skims

To buy: skims.com, $32

Sleep Henley Long Sleeve

Image zoom Courtesy of Skims

To buy: skims.com, $42

Sleep Short

Image zoom Courtesy of Skims

To buy: skims.com, $38

Sleep Dress

Image zoom Courtesy of Skims

To buy: skims.com, $56

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.