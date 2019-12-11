Kim Kardashian Just Launched a Loungewear Collection — Including the Coziest Robe

Image zoom Courtesy of Skims

Since Kim Kardashian West first launched her shapewear line, Skims, earlier this year, she has already expanded to intimates, and now, just in time for the holidays, the brand is venturing into loungewear.

The Cozy Collection from Skims includes everything you need for a comfy outfit you'll want to live in all winter long. It includes a cropped tank, bike shorts, high-waisted pants, and, of course, a bathrobe, all made from soft, breathable boucle yarn.

Image zoom Courtesy of Skims

The Cozy Knit Robe is the ultimate in cozy loungewear. It comes in four colors and pairs beautifully with the rest of the collection. Plus, it can be worn with or without the belt for either a traditional robe or cardigan look. And if you're not sure what size to buy, a handy tool on the website allows you to see the items modeled in each size, so ordering online is a breeze.

In addition to Bone and Dusk (pictured above), the robe is also available in Cocoa and Onyx.

Image zoom Courtesy of Skims

Image zoom Courtesy of Skims

