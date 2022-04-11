These Sporty $39 Sandals Are the 'Best Walking Shoes Ever,' According to Travelers
A pair of comfortable sandals that will support your feet through standing and walking all day can be hard to find. Luckily, Skechers has a wide variety of pain-free, versatile shoes that have rave reviews from shoppers. Frequent travelers tout one pair of sandals, in particular, for its comfort and style, claiming that the shoes hold up even after miles of walking per day through crowded airports, bustling city streets, and busy theme parks. And right now, you're in luck since some sizes and colors are on sale for as little as $39, making it the perfect time to shop.
The Skechers Women's On-the-go 600 Brilliancy Sport Sandals are made with the brand's signature cushioned Goga Mat material to create an ultra-soft footbed that supports you in every step and absorbs impact to relieve pain and strain on your joints. Adjustable straps, which are made from woven mesh, on the top of the foot and at the ankle provide additional stability and a secure fit that will keep your feet in place while you're on the go, whether you're hitting the beach or checking out a museum.
There's also a chunky platform for increased support and style, as well as traction on the sole that will keep you balanced on wet or uneven terrain. Plus, the shoes are machine washable, so you can keep them fresh trip after trip. Also worth noting: The sandals are available in nine colors, including neutrals that will go with everything in your wardrobe like black, tan, and navy, although some are selling out fast. Shop sizes 5 through 12, with wide sizes available.
Shoppers love these sandals, giving them more than 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer called them the "best walking shoes ever," adding "my feet have always been very sensitive to new shoes and this one never hurt me." They went on to say that they "recommended [the sandals] to all my travel buddies and friends." Multiple customers shared that they wore the sandals to theme parks and raved about how well they held up after all-day wear. "We easily walked 10 miles each day at the Disney World parks, and these shoes were so comfortable," one wrote.
Another, who purchased the sandals for a vacation to Europe, said that they were "instantly comfortable," even without breaking them in before their trip. They shared that they're prone to blisters and irritation from strappy sandals, but "walked 5-10 miles a day for eight days on cobblestone streets, tons of stairs, even on a scooter ride," and the shoes gave them no issues. Others echoed the sentiment, with one reviewer noting that they were comfortable out of the box for a three-week trip to Thailand and required "no "breaking in" period."
Wearers with plantar fasciitis, bunions, and other foot conditions also compliment how well the sandals fit and how durable they are. One shopper, who developed calluses and blisters from a different pair of sandals, switched to the Skechers on a summer vacation and said they felt like "walking on clouds" in comparison.
To buy: amazon.com, $39 with on-site coupon (originally $50)
If you're looking for a pair of comfy, durable sandals that you can walk for miles in, check out this pick from Skechers, especially while some styles are on sale for as little as $39.
