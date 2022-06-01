Amazon Shoppers Say These Sleek $30 Sandals Are a Must for Vacation
When you're traveling during the warmer months, a good pair of sandals is essential. Footwear that's comfortable and easy to walk in all day is hard enough to find as it is, let alone options that are stylish and versatile enough to be worn day or night. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a pair of Skechers sandals that are ultra-cushioned and easy on the feet, as well suitable for both casual and dressy occasions thanks to some embellished details. And right now, the sandals are on sale for as little as $30, so there's no better time to add them to your summer wardrobe.
The Skechers Meditation Rock Crown Sandals are made with the brand's signature yoga foam material in the footbed, which provides plenty of cushioning to support your feet throughout the day. There's also textured traction on the flexible sole so you'll remain stable on wet or uneven surfaces. The lightweight thong-style sandals have rhinestone detailing on the upper portion, which adds just a bit of sparkle, allowing you to dress them up easily for day or night. You'll also find a comfortable slingback strap that ensures a secure fit. And since they have a slim profile and weigh just under 7 ounces, the sandals will be easy to pack in your suitcase, making them a great pick for vacations, especially when you're trying to pack light.
The sandals come in nine color combinations, although if you want the best deal, we recommend shopping the all-black version, which is currently on sale for just $30. However, if you want a bolder look, you can also shop a blush pink hue with rhinestones and silver details, as well as a black version with multi-colored jewels. They run in sizes 5 to 11, and some colorways have wide options available.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $35)
More than 6,500 Amazon shoppers rave about the sandals, with many complimenting their comfort and style. One reviewer said, "I'm going on vacation to Punta Cana and I wanted a cute pair of flip flops that were comfortable [and can be worn] with a nice dinner dress." They confirmed that this pair is "incredibly comfortable" and it's "exactly what I was looking for." Another shopper said they bought the sandals for a wedding and wore them for "18-plus hours and had no issues."
Many more wearers compliment how the sandals feel and mention how easy they are to walk in. They're "one of the best walking sandals I own," one wrote. A shopper chimed in to say that the "cushioning is heavenly," while another wrote that the sandals feel "like walking on a cloud."
If you're looking for a pair of supportive sandals for your next vacation, or just some new warm-weather footwear that you can enjoy all summer long, don't miss out on this pick from Skechers, especially while it's on sale for as little as $30 on Amazon.
