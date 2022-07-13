Travelers Keep Buying These 'Phenomenal' Yoga Pants Because They're So Comfortable — and They're $23 Right Now 

Very few things compare to the comfort of your favorite sweatpants. But your go-to pair for lounging at home might not always be appropriate for whatever travel plans you may have while you're on the go. If you're looking for cozy bottoms that deliver sweatpants-level comfort with a little more shape and style, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect pair: the Skechers Go Walk Pants.

And, as a matter of fact, the reviewer-loved yoga pants just went on sale. In honor of Prime Day 2022, you can get these top-rated pants for up to 58 percent off, bringing their price tag down to just $23. Shoppers have until midnight PT to enjoy these savings as tonight marks the end of Prime Day. We recommend adding them to your cart as soon as possible so you don't miss out on this amazing deal.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $52)

The Skechers Go Walk Pants achieve their reviewer-loved comfort thanks to a soft, lightweight blend of nylon, spandex, and the brand's signature GoFlex fabric, which delivers softness and four-way stretch. That means you'll be comfortable both while lounging and while you move. Additionally, the fabric is strategically designed to pull sweat away from the body to ensure that you stay cool and dry all day.

Their mid-rise waistband provides the support and coverage needed for movement, whether you're working out, hiking, or simply trying to lift your luggage from the baggage carousel. You'll also find two slip pockets on the back and one on each hip where you can store small essentials like boarding passes or lip balm. And, as an added bonus, the Go Walk Pants are enhanced with UPF 40+ protection from UV rays..

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $52)

Thinking about packing these pants for a trip? Between their sleek matte finish, body-hugging silhouette, and slightly flared hem, the Skechers Go Walk Pants are stylish enough to pair with your favorite tanks and t-shirts for casual outings. And, since they're so comfortable and easy to put on, you can definitely wear them as pajamas or a swim cover-up — the possibilities are endless! Just ask their 4,000-plus five-star reviewers.

Related: The 27 Best Dress Deals During Amazon's Prime Day That Are Perfect for Summer Travel

One shopper wrote, "I have these in three colors because they fit my body perfectly." Another added, "They will flatter any figure." A third Amazon customer chimed in to share, "They are super comfy and suitable for going out. A must buy!" Their review was followed by another shopper who said, "These Skechers Go Walk pants are phenomenal… I need something that's still comfy but has some structure and looks put together. These pants are it!"

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $49)

Further vouching for their comfort, one travel enthusiast highlighted, "These pants have just enough stretch to fit just right without looking like a second skin." Another reviewer added that the pants "are flattering, comfortable, wash well, and don't wrinkle." After calling them "perfect for traveling," another buyer was happy to report that the pants "roll up small in my suitcase, are easy to wash out in a hotel sink, and will dry overnight."

Give your travel wardrobe a stylish refresh with the Skechers Go Walk Pants. Grab a pair on Amazon today while they're still up to 58 percent off for Prime Day. Hurry, the sale ends tonight!