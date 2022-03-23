Teachers, Nurses, and Tour Guides Love These Supportive Walking Shoes
Whether you're on your feet all day for your job, enjoy long walks as exercise, or are planning a trip where you'll be exploring cities on foot, a good pair of walking shoes is an absolute must. Skechers is known for its comfortable athletic footwear, and the brand's Go Walk Joy Sneaker is no exception. It's currently the best-selling pair in the women's walking shoes category on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. With a supportive feel and sleek look, you'll want to add these to your cart immediately.
The Skechers sneakers feature a breathable mesh upper that will keep your feet cool on hot days (and dry quickly should they get wet), as well as a lightweight, flexible outsole with plenty of traction. What really makes the walking shoes stand out is their Ortholite foam insole with responsive cushioning, which supports your feet with every step. And since they're a slip-on style with pull tabs on the ankle, the shoes are easy to take on and off, making them a great option for travel, especially when you're headed through airport security. Another reason why you'll want to take the sneakers on every trip? They're machine washable, so they're easy to keep fresh, and they'll feel brand new every time you pack them in your suitcase.
The shoes are available in 27 color combinations, including neutrals that will go with everything, like black, white, and taupe, as well as pops of color that will be sure to brighten up your walks, such as hot pink and mint green. They come in sizes 5 to 13, and some colors also have wide and narrow options, so no matter the shape of your foot, you should be able to find one that works for you.
Amazon shoppers love the sneakers, giving them more than 36,000 five-star reviews. Among these rave reviewers are teachers, nurses, and tour guides who say their feet feel supported even after standing or walking for long periods of time. According to these shoppers, hard surfaces (like concrete floors) and 12-hour shifts are no match for the comfortable shoes that "feel like walking on a cloud" and that even have orthotics beat. With that kind of response, it's no surprise why they're a top-seller.
And if you have a vacation coming up, these slip-ons are ideal for travel. "I have traveled in these shoes, and my feet don't hurt even if I walk all day," one reviewer wrote. Another added that they're perfect for walking long distances. "I can walk miles in these (4 or 5 anyway) or stand for a longer time in them than anything else I've ever found," they wrote.
Customers with plantar fasciitis and heel pain also compliment the walking shoes' comfort. One wearer, who's on their feet all day as a teacher, said the sneakers "have been a game changer for me," adding "they feel so soft and comfortable, like walking on clouds," and "[they offer] wonderful support for plantar fasciitis pain." A registered nurse also complimented how supportive the shoes are: "From the time I put these shoes on until I take them off 12 to 13 hours later, they are completely comfortable."
If you're looking for a pair of supportive, cushioned walking shoes you can wear every day or on your next trip, don't miss out on this pick from Skechers, available on Amazon.
