Teachers, Nurses, and Tour Guides Love These Supportive Walking Shoes

The Skechers sneakers feature a breathable mesh upper that will keep your feet cool on hot days (and dry quickly should they get wet), as well as a lightweight, flexible outsole with plenty of traction. What really makes the walking shoes stand out is their Ortholite foam insole with responsive cushioning, which supports your feet with every step. And since they're a slip-on style with pull tabs on the ankle, the shoes are easy to take on and off, making them a great option for travel, especially when you're headed through airport security. Another reason why you'll want to take the sneakers on every trip? They're machine washable, so they're easy to keep fresh, and they'll feel brand new every time you pack them in your suitcase.