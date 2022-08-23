 These Ultra-comfy Walking Shoes Are on Sale for Just $42 Right Now

Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about this pair.

Published on August 23, 2022

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5-True Sneaker
If you're preparing for a walking tour-filled vacation or simply enjoy long strolls around your own neighborhood, a good pair of supportive sneakers is a must-have in any wardrobe. Skechers is a go-to source for comfortable footwear that you can wear just about anywhere, including both lace-up and slip-on styles. And right now, you can shop one pair that Amazon shoppers love (it has nearly 4,000 perfect ratings!) for up to 30 percent off. Versatile, comfy sneakers for as little as $42? Don't mind if we do.

The Skechers Go Walk 5-True Sneakers are made with breathable fabric uppers that offer an athletic look, as well as a moisture-wicking lining to help keep your feet cool and dry. They feature cushioned, high-rebound insoles made from Skechers' signature "goga mat" material that will give you a supportive spring in your step. You'll also find cushy rubber soles that not only make the shoes impressively durable, but also provide plenty of traction to keep you stable on slippery or uneven terrain. That means that you can confidently wear these shoes on cobblestone streets, gravel trails, slick airport floors, and more.

Plus, the sneakers are machine-washable, so you'll be able to keep them fresh after every trip. You can shop them in 11 color combinations, including classic gray and black, as well as slightly bolder options like gray with light blue accents, and in sizes 5 to 13, with half sizes and wide widths available.

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5-True Sneaker
To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $60)

Amazon shoppers rave about the Skechers sneakers, with many complimenting their comfort and style, especially for travel. "I bought these shoes to go to Walt Disney World and they worked perfect[ly]," one shopper wrote, adding, "[I] walked over six miles a day for eight days and had no blisters or rubbing." Another reviewer who said they "log in about six to eight miles per shift walking on a concrete warehouse floor" for work emphasized that "so far, these have been the most comfortable and fully flexible shoes ever!

Wearers also confirm that they're comfortable upon the first wear and stay that way all day, with one writing that the sporty kicks "needed no 'breaking in,'" and another noting that they're "breathable for hot feet." Speaking to their lightweight feel, a buyer added, "I use these for the treadmill and they are great, very lightweight, and comfortable, [and they are] not as clunky as some walking shoes can be." People with foot ailments also love the shoes; one wearer with plantar fasciitis said, "I won't buy anything else," after trying the Skechers Go Walk 5-True Sneakers.

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5-True Sneaker
To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $60)

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5-True Sneaker
To buy: amazon.com, $55

If you're in the market for a new pair of walking shoes for everyday wear or an upcoming trip, check out this pair from Skechers, especially while some ultra-comfy pairs are on sale for up to 30 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $42.

