Shoppers Say They Can Walk Miles in These Comfy Knit Ballet Flats — and They're Nearly Half Off

Shoppers love the shoes, giving them more than 4,400 five-star ratings on Amazon and they're a great option for travel for multiple reasons. First, their stretchy material comes in handy for frequent fliers, as one shopper wrote. "I travel a lot and my feet swell and these stretch perfectly." In addition, the flats are easy to pack in your suitcase, since they bend and can even be folded to fit into small places. And of course, they're a breeze to walk in, which is perfect if you'll be on your feet all day exploring a new city. One customer wrote that they "feel like you are walking on a cloud," while another said they can walk miles in them everyday.