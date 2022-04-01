Shoppers Say They Can Walk Miles in These Comfy Knit Ballet Flats — and They're Nearly Half Off
Comfortable ballet flats that are easy to walk in all day are hard enough to find as it is. But a pair that's also fashionable and with a reasonable price tag? That's a new challenge altogether. Luckily, Skechers makes a pair that seemingly does it all. Made from a stylish knit material, they're versatile enough to match any travel outfit and comfortable enough to wear through a full day of sightseeing. And some sizes and colors are on sale right now for as little as $26, so there's no better time to shop if you're looking to expand your footwear collection.
The Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats are made with a breathable knit upper, offering a sock-like feel that hugs your feet. They feature a slight pointed-toe silhouette, but several shoppers mention that they still have plenty of room in the toe box to remain comfortable. A memory foam insole offers lightweight support that cushions every step but won't weigh you down. Plus, the shoes are machine washable, so you can keep them fresh after every trip.
The shoes are available in five colors: black, cream, taupe, navy, and light gray, so no matter what neutrals and colors are in your wardrobe, you should be able to find a pair that fits your style. They come in sizes 5 to 11, with half sizes and wide options available.
Shoppers love the shoes, giving them more than 4,400 five-star ratings on Amazon and they're a great option for travel for multiple reasons. First, their stretchy material comes in handy for frequent fliers, as one shopper wrote. "I travel a lot and my feet swell and these stretch perfectly." In addition, the flats are easy to pack in your suitcase, since they bend and can even be folded to fit into small places. And of course, they're a breeze to walk in, which is perfect if you'll be on your feet all day exploring a new city. One customer wrote that they "feel like you are walking on a cloud," while another said they can walk miles in them everyday.
Another reviewer emphasized how comfortable the flats are thanks to their stretchy material, which "makes for a very comfy yet supportive shoe that requires zero break in time." A wearer with bunions added that the shoes are easy to wear and flattering on their feet. "The toe box is comfortable and covers the toes and bunion comfortably," they wrote. "They look stylish and are also comfy to walk in."
If you're looking for a pair of comfy flats you can wear just about anywhere, whether you're commuting, traveling, or staying close to home, check out this pick from Skechers. With thousands of rave reviews and an affordable price tag, you might even want to snag more than one pair while they're in stock at Amazon.
