Whether you're navigating an airport or sightseeing on vacation, comfortable footwear is essential for traveling. If you're in search of a pair of supportive yet stylish shoes that are suitable for being on your feet for hours on end and can be worn with a cute summer dress, consider Skechers Women's Bobs Plush Peace & Love flat. This slip-on style has accumulated nearly 28,000 perfect reviews, with shoppers saying these shoes feel like ″walking on clouds.″ Although Prime Day 2022 is still days away, you can score these customer-favorite shoes on sale for up to 33 percent off right now.

These Skechers slip-ons typically cost $45, but this early Prime Day deal lets customers pick up the canvas flats for as little as $30. Amazon reviewers rave about Skechers Bobs, with many saying that they are repeat-buyers — even at full price. One shopper who owns several pairs says, "If you like comfort and style, these are the shoes for you."

The slip-on shoe is made of a lightweight canvas that is ideal for keeping your feet cool, especially in the summer. One customer says that although the canvas fabric felt tight at first, it loosened up after a few wears to mold to their foot perfectly. The shoe has a super plush footbed made of memory foam to provide all-day comfort and a shock-absorbing rubber sole with a strong grip to prevent sliding around.

There are several colors of Skechers Bobs marked down right now, including black, light gray, olive, dark navy, and royal blue, and one shopper shared that they love them so much, they bought a different color for every season. With sizes ranging from 5 to 11 with regular and wide versions, there are plenty of options for color and fit preferences. A happy customer with wide feet said that the shoes fit their feet "perfectly" and "made me feel as if I'm stepping on pillows."

With so many glowing reviews raving about comfort, you are pretty much guaranteed pain-free wear, according to owners. Plenty of customers report that these slip-ons don't give them blisters: "I have to stand for most of the day. Now, by the end of the day, my feet aren't swollen, tired or with blisters, and my shoes are fashionable!" Others say they are able to stand for hours on end without the shoes smelling, sweating, or causing them discomfort. One shopper wrote, "I actually stand on my feet nine hours a day, and I have never, not once, had aching feet wearing these shoes."

Skechers Bobs are even traveler-approved with many shoppers saying that these flats make for excellent travel shoes thanks to the comfortable fit and compact design. One reviewer said that they travel with the slip-ons because "they pack very flat" and they're an "easy on and off [shoe] for the airport" — a huge benefit for going through security. Another shared that "this shoe is extremely comfortable, perfect for all-day errands, traveling, and being active on your feet." And a final customer raved that you "won't regret" buying these shoes, adding "I recently went on vacation and walked all day in the shoes and I was not in pain."

For a cushioned and versatile shoe, the Skechers Women's Bobs Plush Peace & Love slip-on will surely become your favorite pair of comfortable shoes. Shop this early Amazon Prime Day deal to pick up a pair of customer-loved flats for up to 33 percent off before Prime Day.

