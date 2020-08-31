This $8 Phone Accessory Is a Must-Have For Cyclists and Commuters
Everybody has experienced that random moment when, all of a sudden, your hand decides to let go of whatever it’s holding. Phones, keys, wallets, even drinks don’t stand a chance. So having a phone accessory on hand that can prevent these drops (and all of the other falls that are sure to come) can be very beneficial — especially if that gadget can be used in more ways than one.
The Sinjimoru Phone Holder looks like a spider web, and it functions in the same type of way. (Don’t worry, it doesn’t have the same gross stickiness.) It improves the grip you have on any phone, stretching to perfectly fit any size device. The silicone band also functions as an attachment on handlebars, dashboards, and desks.
Once strapped onto your phone, the band can stretch to hold items like portable chargers, headphones and keys onto the back of your device. The criss-cross design keeps anything from falling through the cracks and protects your phone from becoming mangled up with the rest of your gear.
Amazon shoppers say they use this handy gizmo often, especially when they’re on the go. “This product is genius and exactly what I was looking for to hold my loose AirPods after/during a walk or while at the beach,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I can just stick the pods directly into this case.”
It’s especially useful for cyclists because the stretchy band can strap your phone onto the handlebars without risk of your precious items flying off. This function can come in handy when you’re going somewhere new and are relying on your phone’s GPS to get you there.
“It has stopped me from catching my phone in mid air as I’ve done several times while riding my motorcycle,” wrote one reviewer.
With more than 500 reviews, the phone band has a stellar 4.3-star rating, and it seems that every day, customers are discovering a new way to use it.
“It’s such a simple little product, but the possibilities of what it can do are limitless,” wrote one shopper. “If you need to attach something to your phone this is all you need. It’s just that simple.”
Below, you can shop the gadget Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of — good luck trying to figure out all the ways it can be used.
To buy: amazon.com, $8
