This Wrinkle-free Midi Dress Is Perfect for Travel — and It Comes in 44 Different Styles

It has a curved hemline that is longer in the middle and shorter on the sides, but the entire bottom of the dress still hits below the knee, making it appropriate to wear just about anywhere, including the office. And did we mention the best part? The dress has two side slit pockets to hold your essentials. "The pockets are well positioned and may even contribute to the good fit, as they give the dress a bit of shape, so it doesn't just hang off you," one shopper raved.