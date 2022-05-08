This Wrinkle-free Midi Dress Is Perfect for Travel — and It Comes in 44 Different Styles
After you've just spent hours traveling to a new destination, the last thing you want to do is waste time figuring out what to wear and then ironing or steaming your outfit in your hotel room. That's why we love wrinkle-resistant dresses so much. These throw-on-and-go pieces take the guesswork out of getting dressed, and they'll stay smooth no matter how crumpled they get in your suitcase. If you're looking to add one to your travel wardrobe, check out the Simier Fariry Midi Dress.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the t-shirt dress their seal of approval because it is lightweight, comfortable, and it "literally dries wrinkle-free." Made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton, spandex, and polyester blend, the dress has short sleeves and an elastic band at the midsection to cinch in your waist and show off your figure.
It has a curved hemline that is longer in the middle and shorter on the sides, but the entire bottom of the dress still hits below the knee, making it appropriate to wear just about anywhere, including the office. And did we mention the best part? The dress has two side slit pockets to hold your essentials. "The pockets are well positioned and may even contribute to the good fit, as they give the dress a bit of shape, so it doesn't just hang off you," one shopper raved.
The stylish midi dress is so flattering and comfortable, reviewers are calling it their "go-to summer outfit." One wrote, "The dress is great quality, soft, [and] comfortable," adding that "it's not see-through." Many love it so much they said they "will definitely be purchasing this in more colors."
One customer said, "I ordered this dress for traveling and it's absolutely perfect!," while another who wore it on a trip to Aruba agreed and said it was a great vacation piece because "it packed very well" and was easy to keep casual or dress up with the right accessories. Even better, shoppers say you can machine wash and dry the dress, and it comes out looking the same, so you don't have to worry about shrinking or the color fading.
There are 44 colors and prints to choose from, including simple solids, cute polka dots, classic stripes, and pretty floral prints, so you should be able to find a few options that match your style. Ready to see what all the hype is about for yourself? Shop the Simier Fariry Midi Dress for only $40 below.
