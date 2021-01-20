This Best-selling Popcorn Hack Is 40% Off — and It'll Take Quarantine Movie Nights to a New Level

We're all familiar with microwavable popcorn. Some of us are even fans. But with many of us getting creative in the kitchen these days, pre-bagged and pre-seasoned popcorn seems to always need a bit more of a zhuzh. And since making our own popcorn on the stove usually yields a few more burnt kernels than we're proud to admit, we're happy to have found this silicone microwave popcorn popper.
It's time to make homemade popcorn as easy as those paper microwavable bags — and the Joseph Joseph M-cuisine Silicone Popcorn Popper does just that. Not only is homemade easier, but all the creative opportunities that come along with homemade popcorn are too. Start with the healthy base of just simple popcorn kernels — which often come cheaper than the ready-to-microwave popcorn bags — and add whatever spices, butters, cheeses, or other toppings you'd like after it's popped.
To buy: Joseph Joseph Silicone Popcorn Popper Bowl; amazon.com, $12 (originally $20)
With the personal-sized silicone poppers by Joseph Joseph, every household member can make and have their own custom popcorn for every movie night. Cook, filter, flavor, and serve popcorn all in one dishwasher-safe container — no more used popcorn bags stinking up the trash.
To buy: Joseph Joseph Single-serve Silicone Popcorn Popper 2-pack; amazon.com, $15
To buy: amazon.com, $5 (originally $6)
To buy: amazon.com, $15
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.