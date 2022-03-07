This Traveler-loved Luggage Set That Comes in 12 Colors Is More Affordable Than You'd Expect
Here at Travel + Leisure, we are always searching for the best luggage and travel gear. We've covered plenty of stylish, high-quality suitcases, many of which can make a dent in your bank account. However, we found one luggage set that includes three hardside suitcases for $190 (that's just over $63 per bag). And although the luggage set is already reasonably priced, you can save up to $20 on certain colors when you apply an on-site coupon.
The Showkoo 3-Piece Luggage Set comes with a 20-inch carry-on and 24-inch and 28-inch checked bags. The two larger suitcases are expandable, offering 20 percent more packing space when you use the zippered expansion. Each bag is made from a durable polycarbonate material that resists scratches, while protecting your belongings inside. 360-degree spinner wheels and an adjustable handle make the bag easy to maneuver, whether you're rolling it through the airport or storing it in an overhead bin on the plane. Plus, TSA-approved locks will keep your luggage safe in transit.
Inside each bag, you'll find convenient storage features that will keep you organized while you travel. One side of the suitcase has a large zippered compartment, as well as two smaller pockets, one of which is made from breathable mesh, so you can keep your clothing, toiletries, and other essentials separate. The other side has criss-cross compression straps, which will keep your clothing secure and wrinkle free. A small storage pouch in the center of the bag is the perfect place to store items you want easy access to, such as your toothbrush or contact lenses.
The set is available in 12 colors, including basics like black, gray, and white, as well as bolder options that'll be sure to stand out on the luggage carousel, including apple green and rose gold. In fact, many Amazon reviewers shared that the colors are stunning and easy to spot when it's time to retrieve your luggage.
Amazon shoppers rave about this luggage, giving the set more than 6,400 five-star ratings. One shopper called it "elegant and durable," going on to say that "it's spacious, it locks, it rolls with ease, and it's so lightweight." Another noted that it's comparable to higher-end luggage brands, while one other customer complimented its strong, beautiful construction, stating that while they've been purchasing Samsonite for 30 years, they've now been won over by Showkoo.
A final reviewer complimented how well the luggage set held up on a trip to Europe, where they took five flights, two train rides, and walked for miles. They added that "the zippers and locking mechanisms worked flawlessly" and emphasized the durability of the wheels, since they "sustained the beating of walking up and down cobblestone streets in three different cities" as they traveled from bus and train stations to hotels.
If you're in the market to completely overhaul your luggage collection, check out this set of three bags from Showkoo, especially while so many beautiful colors are in stock.
