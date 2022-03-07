This Traveler-loved Luggage Set That Comes in 12 Colors Is More Affordable Than You'd Expect

Inside each bag, you'll find convenient storage features that will keep you organized while you travel. One side of the suitcase has a large zippered compartment, as well as two smaller pockets, one of which is made from breathable mesh, so you can keep your clothing, toiletries, and other essentials separate. The other side has criss-cross compression straps, which will keep your clothing secure and wrinkle free. A small storage pouch in the center of the bag is the perfect place to store items you want easy access to, such as your toothbrush or contact lenses.