I'm a Shopping Writer and These Are the 6 Travel Essentials I'll Be Buying This Black Friday
As a shopping editor who primarily writes about travel gear, I've been on the lookout for the best Black Friday and Cyber Week deals from all over the web this year. When it comes to luggage, travel accessories, and versatile clothing and footwear, there are plenty of stellar deals that are live right now from retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom, as well as brands like Outdoor Voices and Away.
If you'll be traveling soon, you won't want to miss out on these deals, whether you're looking for a warm, packable puffer jacket or a sleek e-reader that will fit in your carry-on.
Keep reading for my top travel picks for this Black Friday.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
As an avid reader, I often bring several books on any given trip. A Kindle e-reader makes doing so much easier, freeing up luggage space and keeping all my reading material in one place. Plus, this version is waterproof, so you can bring with you on your next beach vacation worry-free.
To buy: amazon.com, $90 (originally $130)
Travelwise Packing Cubes
Packing cubes are essential in order to stay organized when you're traveling. This set from Travelwise comes with five zippered clothing cubes in three different sizes. Each cube has a breathable mesh panel that keeps clothes inside fresh while allowing you to see what you've packed inside each one.
To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $31)
Away The Expandable Carry-on
Away has long been a travel editor-loved luggage brand, and it's no surprise why. The brand makes durable, stylish luggage, like this expandable softside suitcase that's made from water-resistant nylon. Away's Black Friday sale includes several other travel must-haves, such as duffels and totes that you won't want to miss out on if you'll be traveling soon.
To buy: awaytravel.com, $191 (originally $225)
Bernardo Softy Glam Ecoplume Packable Puffer Coat
It's hard to find a winter coat that does it all, but this Bernardo puffer is about as close as it gets. The long jacket is warm, water-resistant, and figure-flatting. Plus, it's packable and fits into a compact pouch, making it a great option for traveling.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $220)
Cole Haan Peetz Water-resistant Chelsea Boot
These days, you don't always have to compromise on style when it comes to comfortable, water-resistant footwear. These chic leather boots can be dressed up or down, and they will take you through wet weather conditions with ease.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $130 (originally $190)
Outdoor Voices Sunday Sweatpants
A good pair of sweatpants is a must-have, whether you're lounging at home or boarding a long-haul flight. I love this pair from Outdoor Voices, which is made from ultra-soft textured compression fabric.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $54 (originally $78)
