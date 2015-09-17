Posh Spice: Bringing Home a Touch of Morocco
Whether at a resort in Marrakesh or a shop on Madison, the season's best offerings all have a touch of the souk.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental; Courtesy of Lanvin: Philip Firedman. Stylist: Chanel Kennebrew
1. New York Stoneware ceramic vase. $150. 212-431-3777; newyorkstoneware.com.
2. The pool at the Mandarin Oriental Marrakech, opening in October. mandarinoriental.com.
3. A look from Lanvin's fall collection. Vest, $7,885; jacket, $3,420; pants, $2,180; shoes, $2,690; bag, $3,350; choker $1,285; and necklace, $950. New York, 815 Madison Ave., N.Y.C.; 646-439-0380; lanvin.com.
4. Aveda eye color in Golden Ginger. $15. 800-644-4831; aveda.com.
5. Lancôme mascara in Mon Regard Parisien. $32. 800-526-2663; nordstrom.com.
6. Valentino leather flats, $875. nordstrom.com.
7. Stella McCartney brocade clutch, $1,955. 112 Greene St., N.Y.C.; 212-255-1556.
8. India (Phaidon), a photo book by Steve McCurry, $60. amazon.com.