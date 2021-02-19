I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are My Favorite Products for Working From Home

While the products mentioned above help me stay productive and comfortable during the workday at home, there are also a few items that have made my home a more enjoyable place to be, since I've been spending far more time here than usual during the pandemic. First, filling my apartment with greenery has without a doubt brightened up my space. I love how easy it is to order plants online from The Sill, but I've also been known to impulse buy a new leafy companion from my local garden center (shoutout to Crest Hardware).