 I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are My Favorite Travel Gifts for 2021

If your loved one has a big trip coming up, they'll be sure to appreciate this stylish, durable, and sustainable suitcase from Paravel. I've taken this suitcase on both airplanes and road trips, and have been impressed with how well it holds up to travel, as well as how easy it is to keep organized. It may have a vintage look, but it's full of modern features since it's made from recycled materials and is completely carbon neutral.