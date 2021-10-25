I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are My Favorite Travel Gifts for 2021
As a shopping editor who primarily writes about travel products, I'd like to think I know a thing or two about the best gear when it comes to suitcases, travel accessories, versatile, packable clothing, and more. And since travel is gradually returning in full force, this holiday season is the perfect time to give your loved ones the gift of convenience, organization, and style for their next trip.
I've rounded up some of my favorite travel gear that would make great gifts this year, including luggage, handbags, and travel-sized beauty products. You might even want to shop a few of these items for yourself.
Paravel Aviator Carry-on Plus
If your loved one has a big trip coming up, they'll be sure to appreciate this stylish, durable, and sustainable suitcase from Paravel. I've taken this suitcase on both airplanes and road trips, and have been impressed with how well it holds up to travel, as well as how easy it is to keep organized. It may have a vintage look, but it's full of modern features since it's made from recycled materials and is completely carbon neutral.
To buy: tourparavel.com, $295
Away The Front Pocket Backpack by Sandy Liang
For the person on your holiday shopping list who is gearing up for their office commute once again, there's no better gift than a chic yet functional backpack. This option from Away was designed by Sandy Liang with a showstopping floral print. Plus, the backpack includes a variety of convenient organizational pockets, including ones that can hold a 15-inch laptop, water bottle, and tablet.
To buy: awaytravel.com, $245
Lo & Sons Waverley 2 Handbag
This versatile handbag can be worn as a shoulder bag, crossbody, and fanny pack, making it a great option for travel when you want to keep your essentials secure yet within reach. It doesn't hurt that it's made from beautiful nappa and saffiano leather, offering a sleek look that you can dress up or down.
To buy: loandsons.com, from $126 (originally $210)
Merit Beauty Five Minute Morning Set
I was introduced to Merit Beauty a few months ago, and its minimalist beauty products instantly worked their way into my daily beauty routine, especially when I'm traveling. This Five Minute Morning Set includes everything you need for a full face. My favorite products are the Brow 1980 pomade that instantly pulls my look together and the Flush Balm cheek color that melts into the skin for an easy glowy look.
To buy: meritbeauty.com, $170 (originally $200)
Kinfield Sunglow SPF 30 Luminizing Sunscreen
By now, we all know that wearing SPF year-round is a must, and this glowy tinted sunscreen makes doing so easier than ever. Plus, this luminizing sunscreen is reef-safe and is made with skin-healthy ingredients designed to soften and calm skin like jojoba oil, sunflower seed oil, and rosemary extract. It's an essential beauty and skincare product for your next vacation (and everyday use).
To buy: kinfield.com, $28
Cadence Travel Capsules
For your friend who's always trying to become a more organized traveler, these leakproof, TSA-compliant travel capsules are just the solution they've been looking for. You can build a pack of six containers that are designed to hold skincare, haircare, jewelry, medications, and other small essentials. The pods snap together magnetically so you'll be able to keep all your toiletries and valuables in one place.
To buy: keepyourcadence.com, $70 for six (originally $84)
OakdeneDesigns Personalized Travel Journal
If you have a loved one who enjoys keeping track of their travels in writing, a personalized travel journal is one of the most thoughtful gifts you can buy. This version from Etsy allows you to choose between a wirebound hardback or paperback journal and add a personalized message inside the book.
To buy: etsy.com, from $22
