I’m a Shopping Editor, and These Are My Top 5 Items to Stay Warm All Winter Long 

After living in New York City for a little over three years, I'd like to think I've gotten dressing for the seasons down to a science. For me, winter is all about lightweight layers and waterproof essentials. I'm far from a fan of cold weather, and can mentally handle approximately one snow storm per year (that's what I get for being a southern California native). That being said, I know how to stay warm when the temperatures dip below freezing and snowbanks pile up on every street corner. And as a shopping editor here at Travel + Leisure, I've had the chance to test out plenty of cold weather gear. Below, I've narrowed down my favorite winter clothing and accessories that keep me warm and dry without completely compromising on style.