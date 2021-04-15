White, orange, and red and blue dresses
Shopbop’s Summer Sale Has Everything You Need for Your Next Vacation
You won't want to miss out on these summer-ready deals.
Shopbop has long been a shopper-loved site for its wide range of stylish pieces from an impressive array of designers, all in one convenient online shop. Just in time for summer, Shopbop's ″The Style Event″ sale includes discounts on all kinds of seasonal must-haves, from clothing to shoes to accessories. As part of this sale, you'll get 15 percent off orders of $200+, 20 percent off orders of $500+, and 25 percent off orders of $800+ when you use the code STYLE.
So if you're in the mood to give your wardrobe a complete refresh or brighten up your closet with a few new seasonal pieces, there's a good chance this sale will have something for you. With designers and brands like Rachel Comey, Staud, Citizens of Humanity, Agolde, A.L.C, LoveShackFancy, and more, you won't want to miss out on all these summer staples.
Keep reading for our top picks from Shopbop's Style Event, broken down by some of our must-have categories: dresses, shorts, shoes, and bags.
Dresses
Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop
- Sea Hazel Eyelet Smocked Ruffle Dress, $336 (originally $395)
- STAUD Benedetta Dress, $336 (originally $395)
- Farm Rio Dual White Prints Wrap Dress, $180
Shorts
Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop
- Citizens of Humanity Marlow Easy Shorts, $158
- Rachel Comey Practico Shorts, $192 (originally $225)
- Rachel Comey Handy Shorts, $238 (originally $280)
Shoes
Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop
- Soludos Pressed Floral Ibiza Sneakers, $139
- Alexandre Birman Georgia Slide Sandals, $336 (originally $395)
- Swedish Hasbeens Ann Low Clogs, $230 (originally $270)
Bags
Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop
- Cult Gaia Gaias Ark Flap Crossbody Bag, $220 (originally $258)
- Dragon Diffusion Triple Jump Small Tote, $298 (originally $350)
- Tory Burch Robinson Embroidered Straw Mini Shoulder Bag, $296 (originally $348)
