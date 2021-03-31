11 Products to Shop If You Love U.S. National Parks

In 2020, many people started getting to know our national parks here in the U.S. more closely than ever before, whether in-person or virtually. As some of the most incredible places to experience safely during the pandemic — and most incredible places to experience period — we're obvious fans and so are our readers.
Whether you've found a new love for Yellowstone or Yosemite in the past year or have been trekking Zion for as long as you can remember, you're likely aware of the support they're in need of as areas of conservation. Since it's free to visit most national parks and the visitor numbers are on the rise, there's more to do to preserve the natural beauty of our national parks.
We've compiled a list of seriously cool products to shop that contribute to the preservation of U.S. national parks and pay tribute to their legacy, from the Grand Canyon to the Great Smoky Mountains. Scroll on to shop and support our beautiful national parks.
This brightly hued Pendleton blanket honors the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian's tribute to the sacrifices and trials of native Americans, Hawaiians, and Alaskans "past, present, and future." Pendleton provides a portion of the blanket's cost to the Smithsonian to support its missions in the fields of conservation and education.
To buy: pendleton.com, $269
These unique bracelets by Nature Backs each represent a U.S. national park. We suggest grabbing one of the brand's Flip-Trip Bracelet bundles, either all for yourself or to gift to friends, because who can choose just one?
To buy: naturebacks.com, $30
Wild Tribute's fun and quirky designs (and cozy materials) are the perfect way to wear your support for national parks on your sleeve.
To buy: wildtribute.com, $65
Sendero Provisions Co. was started by Hunter Harlow as a way to spread awareness about and contribute to the conservation of U.S. national parks by way of cool merchandise and quality outdoor gear. A portion of the proceeds from this particular hat supports Big Bend Conservancy.
To buy: senderopc.com, $30
There's a candle for nearly every national park in the U.S. at Good + Well Supply Co., the scents of which are inspired by the lands' unique flora and fauna.
To buy: huckberry.com, $36
This gift box is the ultimate present for anyone obsessed with hiking, camping, and nature in general. It includes multiple games, souvenirs, and clothing items so the recipient can really show off their love and support of national parks.
To buy: parksproject.us, $60
Support your national parks (via the Parks Project) with this fun knit beanie featured in a subtle tie-dye design with a rolled-up hem.
To buy: freepeople.com, $40
The Landmark Project's latest Smokey the Bear collection features the work of Cory Godbey, an artist of both digital and traditional media and mutual lover of the outdoors.
To buy: thelandmarkproject.com, $32
Support the Volcano National Parks of Hawai'i by shopping the Hawai'i Pacific Parks Foundation's site, where works by local artists such as Marian Berger and more can be found.
To buy: shop.hawaiipacificparks.org, $60
Good for a year's worth of visits to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across America, the annual America the Beautiful Pass is your ticket to supporting our national parks the best way we all know how: by visiting them.
To buy: rei.com, $80
Perhaps one of the best ways to show off your support and encourage others to consider efforts towards national park conservation is this Protect Our National Parks flag from Flags for Good.
To buy: flagsforgood.com, $21
