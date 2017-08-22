Editor's Picks: The Best Travel Shoes

By Travel + Leisure Editors August 21, 2017
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy of Respective Brands

How do you determine the best travel-friendly footwear out there? Well — you don't. Not exactly.

Choose the comfiest shoes and you'll leave the fashion-forward folks in the dust (not to mention be at fault for a whole new generation of American tourists trekking the globe in bright white, ultra-cushioned sneakers).

If testers' tastes run preppy, well, what good does that do the boho-chic travelers out there? Would a sneakerhead ever want to buy a ballet flat, no matter how walkable? Maybe not.

So rather than assembling a hit-or-miss list of all time greats, we settled on something simpler: Just a few of our favorite vacation-worthy pieces of the season. That's it. But we think they're pretty darn chic.

Check out the full line-up of 2017's Ultimate Travel Essentials.

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Rosetta Getty Loafer Slides

Credit: Courtesy of Rosetta Getty

A square toe and gently curved upper give these metallic eel slides dramatic flair.

To buy (available in September): justoneeye.com, $795

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules

Credit: Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik

A mid-height mule — especially one as iconic as the buckled Manolo Maysale — is made for versatile dressing. The crimson hue is playful by day, sultry by night.

To buy: manoloblahnik.com, $745

3 of 9

Nike Cortez Sneakers

Credit: Courtesy of Nike

Nike's Cortez reboot manages to feel retro and modern all at once. We like the jaunty, all-American vibe of this color scheme, but you can also customize your own on Nike's site.

To buy: nike.com, $70

Advertisement

4 of 9

Alumnae Pointy Almond Mules

Credit: Courtesy of Alumnae

This New York City–born brand, launched in Spring 2016 by two Sigerson Morrison alumnae, has a reputation for making flats that are timeless and wearable, but never boring. The understated simplicity of this angular python mule will make weekend wear look sharp.

To buy: alumnae.nyc, $875

5 of 9

Newbark Melanie Loafers

Credit: Courtesy of NewbarK

Eel skin paneling keeps this wardrobe staple from feeling basic, and they've got a padded insole to make all-day wear a cinch.

To buy: newbark.com, $525

6 of 9

Toms Classic

Credit: Courtesy of Toms

Toms is known for both its simple canvas slip-ons and its philanthropic One-for-One promise. With every pair of these casual mainstays sold, the brand donates one to a child in need.

To buy: toms.com, $50

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Tod's Double T Loafers

Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch

These steel blue suede driving mocs are dapper but not fussy. The pebbled rubber outsole pads each step, so your feet will feel like they're on vacation too.

To buy: farfetch.com, $476

8 of 9

Stubbs & Wootton Private Stock Slipper

Credit: Courtesy of Stubbs & Wootton

Turn to these meticulously crafted evening slippers for a look that says, "I have a fully stocked humidor and a library full of first editions." Stubbs & Wootton says their shoes are just as brilliant with short as they are with a tux, and in this deep peridot hue, we'd have to agree.

To buy: stubbsandwootton.com, $600

9 of 9

Hunter Original Lo Canvas Sneakers

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Pair these crisp white kicks with denim, or even a suit. They're designed to stand up to a day of sightseeing — rain or shine.

To buy: zappos.com, $125

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Travel + Leisure Editors