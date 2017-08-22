How do you determine the best travel-friendly footwear out there? Well — you don't. Not exactly.

Choose the comfiest shoes and you'll leave the fashion-forward folks in the dust (not to mention be at fault for a whole new generation of American tourists trekking the globe in bright white, ultra-cushioned sneakers).

If testers' tastes run preppy, well, what good does that do the boho-chic travelers out there? Would a sneakerhead ever want to buy a ballet flat, no matter how walkable? Maybe not.

So rather than assembling a hit-or-miss list of all time greats, we settled on something simpler: Just a few of our favorite vacation-worthy pieces of the season. That's it. But we think they're pretty darn chic.

