Editor's Picks: The Best Travel Shoes
How do you determine the best travel-friendly footwear out there? Well — you don't. Not exactly.
Choose the comfiest shoes and you'll leave the fashion-forward folks in the dust (not to mention be at fault for a whole new generation of American tourists trekking the globe in bright white, ultra-cushioned sneakers).
If testers' tastes run preppy, well, what good does that do the boho-chic travelers out there? Would a sneakerhead ever want to buy a ballet flat, no matter how walkable? Maybe not.
So rather than assembling a hit-or-miss list of all time greats, we settled on something simpler: Just a few of our favorite vacation-worthy pieces of the season. That's it. But we think they're pretty darn chic.
Rosetta Getty Loafer Slides
A square toe and gently curved upper give these metallic eel slides dramatic flair.
To buy (available in September): justoneeye.com, $795
Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules
A mid-height mule — especially one as iconic as the buckled Manolo Maysale — is made for versatile dressing. The crimson hue is playful by day, sultry by night.
To buy: manoloblahnik.com, $745
Nike Cortez Sneakers
Nike's Cortez reboot manages to feel retro and modern all at once. We like the jaunty, all-American vibe of this color scheme, but you can also customize your own on Nike's site.
To buy: nike.com, $70
Alumnae Pointy Almond Mules
Newbark Melanie Loafers
Eel skin paneling keeps this wardrobe staple from feeling basic, and they've got a padded insole to make all-day wear a cinch.
To buy: newbark.com, $525
Toms Classic
Toms is known for both its simple canvas slip-ons and its philanthropic One-for-One promise. With every pair of these casual mainstays sold, the brand donates one to a child in need.
To buy: toms.com, $50
Tod's Double T Loafers
These steel blue suede driving mocs are dapper but not fussy. The pebbled rubber outsole pads each step, so your feet will feel like they're on vacation too.
To buy: farfetch.com, $476
Stubbs & Wootton Private Stock Slipper
Turn to these meticulously crafted evening slippers for a look that says, "I have a fully stocked humidor and a library full of first editions." Stubbs & Wootton says their shoes are just as brilliant with short as they are with a tux, and in this deep peridot hue, we'd have to agree.
To buy: stubbsandwootton.com, $600
Hunter Original Lo Canvas Sneakers
Pair these crisp white kicks with denim, or even a suit. They're designed to stand up to a day of sightseeing — rain or shine.
To buy: zappos.com, $125