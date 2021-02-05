5 Cozy Sherpa Jackets That Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long

This winter is all about staying warm and cozy, both at home and when we bravely venture out to brave the cold. We've covered all this season's cold weather essentials, from fleece-lined leggings to cashmere sweatpants (we've even written about an ultra-luxe cashmere jumpsuit). Now, we've rounded up some of the most stylish sherpa jackets you can order online. We're seeing this outerwear trend everywhere this season, from Madewell to 3.1 Phillip Lim. Also known as teddy coats, these jackets are made from plush materials, giving them a fluffy teddy bear-like look, all while providing plenty of warmth. We suggest jumping on this cozy trend before styles start selling out, leaving you in the cold.
Keep reading for five sherpa jackets you'll want to add to your winter wardrobe ASAP.
This tailored coat with a double-breasted collar looks chic and polished, and the ultra-soft pile-lined fleece will make sure you stay warm. The brown colorway lends itself to the classic teddy coat look, but you can also shop this piece in black and olive.
To buy: Uniqlo Pile-lined Fleece Tailored Coat, uniqlo.com, $40 (originally $50)
A modern take on the shirt-jacket, a silhouette we've been seeing everything this season, this cozy sherpa number will give your winter wardrobe an instant upgrade. This jacket is designed like a vintage men's shirt, so it's perfect if you're going for casual, cozy looks all winter long.
To buy: Madewell Sherpa Walton Shirt-jacket, madewell.com, $100 (originally $168)
For a sporty look, opt for this zip-up jacket with a high-neck collar and drawcords at the waist from customer-loved activewear brand Alo Yoga. The oversized fit makes it ideal for layering.
To buy: Alo Yoga Flurry Sherpa Jacket, aloyoga.com, $178
This collarless button-up coat was made for layering, making it a winter closet staple. Throw it on over your favorite sweatshirt for perfect elevated lounge look this season.
To buy: J.Crew Collarless Teddy Sherpa Coat, jcrew.com, $242 (originally $268)
This cozy hooded jacket is a luxe take on the classic sherpa coat, with its buttery soft feel and leather detailing. The zippered front pocket not only adds style, but also convenient storage for essentials like cards, cash, and keys when you're on-the-go.
To buy: 3.1 Phillip Lim Hooded Faux Sherpa Bonded Sporty Jacket, bloomingdales.com, $650
Madeline Diamond is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she's constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond and Instagram @madelinediamond.
