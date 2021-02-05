5 Cozy Sherpa Jackets That Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long

This winter is all about staying warm and cozy, both at home and when we bravely venture out to brave the cold. We've covered all this season's cold weather essentials, from fleece-lined leggings to cashmere sweatpants (we've even written about an ultra-luxe cashmere jumpsuit). Now, we've rounded up some of the most stylish sherpa jackets you can order online. We're seeing this outerwear trend everywhere this season, from Madewell to 3.1 Phillip Lim. Also known as teddy coats, these jackets are made from plush materials, giving them a fluffy teddy bear-like look, all while providing plenty of warmth. We suggest jumping on this cozy trend before styles start selling out, leaving you in the cold.