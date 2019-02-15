These Sheepskin Insoles Make Every Pair of Shoes Feel As Soft and Comfy As Uggs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We all deserve a vacation, a getaway, a mini break from life every now and then. We work hard.

But while our brains might get a break when we ditch our desks to explore a new destination, our feet are often forced to work overtime. It's time to consider lifestyle choices that give our feet a vacation, too.

Luckily, we have podiatrists to give us helpful advice, like how to break in shoes before a trip, find doctor-approved comfort shoes, and use inserts to help the fit of a shoe. To be clear, I am not a podiatrist, but just a person who knows comfort when she feels it.

I recently bought a pair of rubber-soled, chunky heel, black leather boots that could not be returned, risking it all to find out they were a bit too large for me. After trying on several different pairs of thick socks with no luck at a better fit, I sought out the help of the internet for the best affordable shoe inserts for boots. And soon thereafter, I was floating on a cloud of sheepskin.

The insoles that have since altered the future of my feet come highly rated by Amazon and Nordstrom reviewers alike at a whopping 4.5 stars. UGG's Genuine Sheepskin insoles are the definition of plush. The fur is backed by dual-density foam that is malleable to fit into any shoe and the shock-absorbent heel pod and layer of shearling cushion make these so comfortable they magically change any shoe into a warm house slipper. The thickness helps make my boots fit perfectly so if you are not in need of downsizing a shoe, I suggest ordering a slightly smaller insole.

If you are already aware of the level of pleasure in an UGG product, then you know the way these might feel. Before these insoles, I had been in the dark about the coziness on offer from the power of sheepskin. These insoles are the perfect addition to any shoe — whether it's an UGG boot or a black leather, chunky-heeled boot like mine — so we can all be walking on clouds together.