This Best-selling Shark Robot Vacuum Is Nearly 50% Off for Prime Day

Compatible with all your Alexa devices, the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum independently sweeps all the floors in your home at the touch of a button or a quick "Hey, Alexa." Available in two dock sizes, one with 30-day capacity and another with 45-day capacity, this robot vacuum will clean up, dock when it's done (or when you decide), and store debris in its docking station rather than in the vacuum body, which makes for easy disposal and prevents it from dropping more dirt than it picks up.