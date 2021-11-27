This Inflatable Paddleboard With the 'Sturdy, Steady Feel of a Solid Board' Is Over 20% Off Right Now

If you're a fan of water sports, chances are you've considered giving stand-up paddleboarding a try. And right now, it's easier than ever to test out this balance-focused aquatic activity since a customer-loved inflatable paddleboard is on sale on Amazon for Cyber Week. You can shop the Serenelife Inflatable Stand-up Paddleboard starting at $262, down from its original price of $330. Summer may be months away, although it never hurts to get ahead of the outdoor activity game, especially when seasonal must-haves are deeply discounted.