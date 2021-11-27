This Inflatable Paddleboard With the 'Sturdy, Steady Feel of a Solid Board' Is Over 20% Off Right Now
If you're a fan of water sports, chances are you've considered giving stand-up paddleboarding a try. And right now, it's easier than ever to test out this balance-focused aquatic activity since a customer-loved inflatable paddleboard is on sale on Amazon for Cyber Week. You can shop the Serenelife Inflatable Stand-up Paddleboard starting at $262, down from its original price of $330. Summer may be months away, although it never hurts to get ahead of the outdoor activity game, especially when seasonal must-haves are deeply discounted.
This paddleboard from Serenelife is 10.5 feet long and 32 inches wide, so standing up and balancing should be manageable, even for beginners. The board is made from durable yet lightweight PVC, coming in at just under 20 pounds, making it easy to maneuver and transport.
And your purchase doesn't just include the paddleboard; you'll also receive a foldable paddle, three bottom panel fins, manual pump, safety leash, and storage bag. This board is available in six colors and patterns, although for the best deal, check out the black and gray version, which is 21 percent off.
To buy: amazon.com, from $262 (originally from $330)
Amazon shoppers rave about this inflatable paddleboard, giving it over 10,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer emphasized this board's solid feel and stability. "Once inflated, [the paddleboard is] extremely rigid and durable and has the sturdy steady feel of a solid board," they wrote.
Another shopper complimented how convenient the board is to inflate and use. "[It is] wonderfully simple to assemble, and it is also easy to adjust while paddling around," they wrote. "I also love how easily it fits into the back of our SUV while deflated."
If you're looking for a stable, easily transportable stand-up paddleboard that you can travel with, you'll want to check out this inflatable option from Serenelife. And if you're interested in buying this board, don't wait, since the sale won't last long.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.