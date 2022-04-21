Shoppers Say This Hand-held White Noise Machine Is a 'Lifesaver' While Traveling
Contending with interrupted sleep during your relaxing getaway is no way to spend a vacation. You can try some traveler-approved sleeping hacks and curl up with multiple plush hotel pillows, but even then, unexpected noise from the sounds of fellow guests could filter into your sleeping oasis. Before you bury your ears under blankets and give in to a night of tossing and turning, you may want to consider a portable white noise machine.
Dozens of Amazon reviewers refuse to leave home without the Serene Evolution 18 Portable White Noise Machine. Sleek and compact, the travel-friendly device weighs just .37 pounds and is under four inches tall. As an added bonus, you can leave those extra wires at home because three AA batteries are all that's needed for the machine to run for up to 75 hours.
To buy: amazon.com, $16 with coupon (originally $17)
As the device's name implies, the sound machine has 18 different tunes to help you drift off to sleep and "create a nice atmosphere and background noise." One shopper added that they love the fact that the white noise machine is compact enough for traveling but "delivers a powerful punch."
"It is a great device for a great price," they added.
Those 18 sound options include white, pink, and brown noise, plus nature sounds like a babbling brook and the lull of ocean waves. You can also relax to meditative sounds like wind chimes, a flute, and the crackling of a roaring fireplace. If you're in need of some noise cover for a private conversation, you could choose from two fan noises, a hairdryer sound, and a chattering crowd.
When it comes to selecting your preferred volume, two buttons are located directly on the unit, allowing you to increase and decrease the intensity, and additional buttons allow you to cycle through the various noises and set the timer. One reviewer called the sound options a "life saver" for travelers who "are used to white noise" on vacation and another added that they love it so much, they're going to "bring this on all of my trips."
Drift off to dreamy sounds every night while you're away from home by picking up your own Serene Evolution White Noise Machine from Amazon for $16 today.