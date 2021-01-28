Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The tennis star's second line with the luggage brand includes fab new colors and patterns.

Serena Williams' New Line With Away Luggage Is Perfect for Everyday Travelers and Globe-trotting Athletes Alike

Travel gear, but make it fun.

That was tennis icon Serena William's mindset going into her second collaboration with Away luggage. Launched this week, the line, co-designed by the star herself, includes bright colors and patterns meant to stand out on that baggage claim carousel.

"It's definitely exciting, and avant-garde," Williams told Travel + Leisure of her most recent product line with the brand. "That was what I wanted to do."

And having traveled the world as both a teen tennis star and a championship-winning mom, Williams knows that being organized while getting from one place to another is key.

"I'm very organized or at least I think I'm a very organized traveler," she said, noting that she loves the brand's packing cubes from — her first collaboration in February 2020 — for ultimate space optimization.

"I definitely have gotten a travel routine down," she added.

But like everyone who endured all of the complications brought on by 2020, Williams, whose tennis schedule was also greatly affected, enjoyed the extra time playing dress-up with her daughter, Olympia.

The three-year-old, who is probably too young to be carting around the Away's Kid's Carry-On designed by her mom, is just at the age where her iPad is only a distraction for about 20 minutes, keeping Williams busy on a flight, she told T+L.

"I've been missing traveling," she said. "At the same time, I've been enjoying that peace of being at home but it has also made me want to travel more."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Away

Williams will be heading to Australia for the Australian Open on Feb. 8.

As for the new items with Away, that is now available for purchase, the line includes products brand-loyalists know and love — like suitcases of all sizes (in fun colors and a new pattern called "Light Swirl"), the very popular packing cubes, and also new items like a jewelry holder and backpack.

Image zoom The Carry-On | Credit: Courtesy of Publisher

To buy: The Carry-On, awaytravel.com ($225)

Image zoom Bigger Carry-On | Credit: Courtesy of Publisher

To buy: The Bigger Carry-On, awaytravel.com ($295)

Image zoom Away Jewelry Case | Credit: Courtesy of Publisher

To buy: The Jewelry Case, awaytravel.com ($75)

Image zoom The Pet Carrier | Credit: Courtesy of Publisher

To buy: The Pet Carrier, awaytravel.com ($225)

Image zoom Mini Convertible Backpack Tote | Credit: Courtesy of Publisher

To buy: Mini Convertible Backpack Tote, awaytravel.com ($145)