This Comfy, Top-rated New Year's Eve Dress Comes in 14 Colors — and It's Perfect for Travel
Starting to mentally piece together your New Year's Eve ensemble? With the holidays just weeks away, now is the perfect time to start planning. If you're traveling this year, it's especially important to get a jump on shopping for your ideal outfit — after all, not every look is packable, and not every packable look is stylish. Feeling suddenly stressed? Take a breath, because Amazon has you covered.
Maner's Sequin V-neck Mini Dress is the comfy and stylish must-have for this New Year's Eve that travels like a charm. It's simple yet chic, and though it's covered in sequins, shoppers say it's soft enough to wear for a long night of reveling. And because it's made with polyester and spandex, travelers can fold the dress into a suitcase without experiencing wrinkles or damaging the embellished fabric. To sweeten the deal even more, it comes in 14 colors ranging from champagne and gold to bright jewel tones.
If you're concerned a fully-sequined look is a bit too flashy for you, worry not: This dress expertly blends style and practicality. While there's certainly no shortage of sparkle, the dress' capped sleeves, soft v-neck, and modest design offer a casual vibe. And thanks to its flattering fit and just-above-the-knee hemline, the dress is perfect for shoppers of virtually any age, and holiday parties of all types. At least, that's what over 1,000 shoppers say.
"If you don't want to be showered with compliments and stared at all night, do not buy this dress," one wrote. "This is a guaranteed showstopper! I got the blue one and wore it to two different Christmas parties [and] received nothing but positive feedback. The material is thick, yet has a lot of stretch, so it hugs and smooths every curve. The sequins are very well attached and didn't chafe the underarms at all."
To buy: amazon.com, $46
Though the dress is equipped with plenty of noteworthy features, one of the most important is its comfort factor. Don't let the sequins deter you: It's not itchy or scratchy at all. In fact, the highly elastic fabric constructed with an ultra-soft lining makes it one of the comfier dresses you'll wear this winter. There are also no zippers on this pull-on-style dress, which keeps things extra smooth and wearable.
If you're envisioning ringing in the new year in both style and comfort, drop this packable dress in your Amazon shopping cart now. With plenty of color options to choose from, you're sure to find one that matches your style and holiday plans.
