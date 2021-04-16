Sephora's Spring Sale Is Happening Now — Here's What T+L Editors Are Buying

"Just when I had finally decided I would try lash extensions last year, the world went into quarantine and it wasn't possible anymore to go to a salon to get them done. Instead, I thought I'd try out one of the lash serums that I'd always been curious to try — I figured if I had any odd reactions, at least I would be working from home and basically seeing nobody for a long time. The GrandeLASH serum definitely worked to make my lashes longer and fuller, and I didn't experience any irritation or side effects. Plus, I like that this serum is more affordable than some others on the market and has a 'mini' (that still lasted me a couple months) that you can test out first if you don't want to commit to buying the larger size," — Karen Chen, Editorial Producer