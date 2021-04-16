Sunscreen tube, perfume bottle, eyelash serum
Sephora's Spring Sale Is Happening Now — Here's What T+L Editors Are Buying
You won't want to miss out on these deals.
Whether you're a beauty junkie, skincare fanatic, or just love a good deal, you won't want to miss out on Sephora's Spring Savings Event. If you're a Sephora Insider, Rouge, or VIB member (determined by how much you spend at Sephora yearly), you can save 10, 15, or 20 percent, respectively, when you use the code OMG SPRING. Plus, all Sephora Collection products are 30 percent off right now. Not a Sephora member? Not to worry, it's free to sign up for an account so you can snag these savings. But you'll want to act fast if you want to take advantage of this sale, since it ends April 19.
Since our editors here at Travel + Leisure are always ahead of the game when it comes to the best products out there, whether that's luggage or beauty products, we decided to ask them what they planned to shop from the sale. Keep reading for our editors' favorite picks from Sephora's sale. And remember, the prices below don't reflect the savings, since that will depend on your Sephora membership status, so go ahead, add these items to your cart and see how much you'll save.
Sephora Favorites Vacay All Day Set
"I'm not usually one for beauty sets, but I couldn't pass this one up for the value, since it comes with multiple full-size products. I'm particularly excited to try the Dr. Brandt Liquid Sun Shield, which normally retails for $65 on its own and is currently sold out," — Madeline Diamond, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: sephora.com, $44
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Mini
"Just when I had finally decided I would try lash extensions last year, the world went into quarantine and it wasn't possible anymore to go to a salon to get them done. Instead, I thought I'd try out one of the lash serums that I'd always been curious to try — I figured if I had any odd reactions, at least I would be working from home and basically seeing nobody for a long time. The GrandeLASH serum definitely worked to make my lashes longer and fuller, and I didn't experience any irritation or side effects. Plus, I like that this serum is more affordable than some others on the market and has a 'mini' (that still lasted me a couple months) that you can test out first if you don't want to commit to buying the larger size," — Karen Chen, Editorial Producer
To buy: sephora.com, $34
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
"In a year when I've used hardly any makeup, I've found that filling my brows — even just a touch — makes me feel put together and ready to face the world when I leave my apartment. Appropriately named Brow Wiz, this pencil is a virtually foolproof way to do that. The super fine tip makes it easy to draw hair-like strokes to fill in sparse areas of your brow, giving a more natural look than powder. This is one product I'll always come back for," — Karen Chen, Editorial Producer
To buy: sephora.com, $23
Tocca Cleopatra Eau de Parfum Spray
"Sephora sales are a great time to buy/stock up on your favorite perfumes as they basically never go on sale. This will always be a go-to every day scent for me: it's fresh and slightly floral, but not too sweet or feminine," — Karen Chen, Editorial Producer
To buy: sephora.com, $76
Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF 23
"I've tried so many different face creams and I just keep coming back to this one. I have dry skin so this provides enough hydration to last throughout the day, and it leaves a dewy glow. I also like that it has SPF in it and I don't have to apply an extra layer of sunscreen, which is perfect for times like these when I'm working inside my apartment most of the day, but still need protection from those pesky UV rays that make their way in through the windows," — Karen Chen, Editorial Producer
To buy: sephora.com, $70
Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
"I was recently able to test out a tube of Supergoop's Glowscreen and I could not be more impressed. It's a sunscreen with a subtle tint and glowy finish, which is perfect for summer, since I'm always trying to wear SPF daily anyway. I'd recommend picking up a tube, or even stocking up for the whole summer," — Madeline Diamond, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: sephora.com, $36
Supergoop! Mini Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
"Since the TSA isn't allowing full-size sunscreen after all, it's important to have a go-to travel-sized tube of your favorite SPF. I plan on spending as much time outside in the sunshine as I can this spring and summer, so I'm grabbing the mini versions of Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen while they're on sale. I generally hate wearing sunscreen, but I love this one because it's so light, I don't even feel like I have it on. It can even be used under makeup and double as a primer," — Nina Ruggiero, Deputy Digital Editor
To buy: sephora.com, $20
LightStim for Acne
"I've got my eye on the LightStim For Acne device during Sephora's Spring Sale. Since stopping my regular in-person facials last year, I've eased my way into the world of high-tech at-home beauty tools and am slowly figuring out how to keep my skin clear and calm without regular (and ultimately more expensive) facials. I always loved the results of light therapy for my acneic skin, so this is a tool I'm eager to try," — Kendall Cornish, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: sephora.com, $169
