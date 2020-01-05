This Stylish Leather Tote Will Keep All Your Travel Essentials Organized

Image zoom Courtesy of Senreve

There are plenty of practical, functional travel bags on the market, but if you're looking for function without compromising style, this sleek leather tote was made for you. The Voya Tote from luxury handbag brand Senreve has a minimalist look, but it's filled with pockets and organizational features that make it the perfect work or travel bag.

The Voya Tote is made in Italy from genuine Italian leather that's scratch-, stain-, and water-resistant. The interior is made from soft and stain-resistant micro-suede in a light blue color that makes items inside easy to see. You can choose from six colors in pebbled leather and two in the ultra-luxurious dolce leather finish. If you want to take the bag to the next level, you can choose to have it customized with hand-painted initials.

In addition to a zipper, there's also a leather strap and buckle that adds style and security. The exterior of the bag is sleek enough to go with any outfit, but the interior organization is what really makes this tote stand out.

The bag itself can fit up to a 15-inch laptop, but there's also a removable micro-suede laptop compartment that fits up to a 14-inch laptop. Inside the tote, you'll find a total of eight pockets that will help you remain organized, no matter what a travel day throws your way. The pockets include multiple slip pockets of varying sizes, which are perfect for holding everything from passports to sunglasses to a spare pen. Finallly, a large zippered compartment allows you to keep your valuables securely stored away yet still within reach, hopefully sparing you from ever digging for your wallet at airport security again.

