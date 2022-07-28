Celebs Love This Handbag Line — and Tons of Styles Are Up to 65% Off Right Now in a Rare Sale

Scoring a designer handbag at a steep discount is rare enough on its own, but finding one that celebs are also frequently spotted with seems downright impossible. But right now you can do just that thanks to this rare Senreve sale. The luxury handbag brand has long been coveted by celebs like Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Emma Roberts, Angelina Jolie, and Gabrielle Union, and it's currently having its biannual Handbag Revival sale — meaning you can score a new luxe travel bag for a fraction of the original price.

The epic sale event is full of gently used bags that are still in excellent condition. Senreve is focused on sustainability and being environmentally friendly, so instead of burning or throwing out these bags like other brands would, they mark them down at a steep discount — much to our delight!

There are three tiers to the sale, and prices are slashed up to 65 percent. "Perfectly Repacked" bags have "no imperfections of any kind," according to Senreve. "Perfectly Enough" bags will have "one to three cosmetic imperfections somewhat visible to the naked eye," and "Perfectly Imperfect" bags have "two to four inconsistencies visible to the eye."

There are a wide variety of bags included in the sale and most of them are perfect for travel. You can score this belt bag at a 40 percent discount, this oversized tote for nearly $400 off, and this cute mini backpack for 30 percent off.

The Senreve Handbag Revival sale ends on August 11 — but with deals this good, we wouldn't be surprised if these bags sell out way before then. Keep reading to shop our seven best discounted travel bags from the sale event while you still can, or shop the entire sale here.

Coda Belt Bag

Courtesy of Senreve

A belt bag allows you to sightsee hands-free and this sleek leather option is 40 percent off right now. Along with a fully adjustable strap, the stylish fanny pack has a zippered inner pocket and a spacious main compartment. Even better, you can wear it as a belt bag, a crossbody, or a clutch.

To buy: senreve.com, $297 (originally $495)

Mini Maestra Bag

Courtesy of Senreve

This mini backpack will keep you hyper-organized with its whopping seven interior compartments, including a padded sleeve that is big enough to fit an iPad Mini or a Kindle. It's also fully convertible and can be worn four different ways: as a backpack, a crossbody, a satchel, or a tote.

To buy: senreve.com, $487 (originally $695)

Maestra Bag

Courtesy of Senreve

The larger version of the convertible backpack is also on sale. Its bigger size gives you an extra compartment than the mini, and it is large enough to hold a laptop up to 15-inches long. The stylish bag will elevate any travel look, and the ice blue color pairs perfectly with practically everything else in your suitcase.

To buy: senreve.com, $761 (originally $895)

Armonica Tote

Courtesy of Senreve

If you've been on the hunt for a spacious tote bag to use on your next trip, consider investing in this vegan leather option while it's still marked down by 40 percent. The accordion bottom gives the bag structure and will keep it upright, making it easier for you to search through, and it even has a trolley slip, so you can attach it to your suitcase's handle for added convenience.

To buy: senreve.com, $597 (originally $995)

Crossbody Bag

Courtesy of Senreve

You can never go wrong with a cute crossbody bag, and this pretty purple option is one of the best ones we've seen in a while. It has three different sections to keep your essentials organized, and it's big enough to hold an iPad Mini.

To buy: senreve.com, $345 (originally $575)

Fiore Bucket Bag

Courtesy of Senreve

This cute bucket bag is handcrafted with soft vegan leather, and it features an adjustable strap and a drawstring closure that will keep all your belongings safe and secure. There are two outer pockets to hold your phone or sunglasses and a variety of different-sized inner pockets to store the rest of your stuff.

To buy: senreve.com, $495 (originally $825)

Doctor Bag

Courtesy of Senreve

In addition to a roomy main compartment that can fit a 12-inch laptop, this spacious, pebbled leather doctor bag also has seven interior pockets for items like notepads, glasses, wallets, cell phones, and more. There is a zippered pocket for loose items, a built-in key leash, and outer pockets on each side of the bag.

To buy: senreve.com, $537 (originally $895)

