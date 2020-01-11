This Convertible Crossbody Bag Is the Only Purse You Need to Travel With

Image zoom Courtesy of Senreve

Luxury handbag brand Senreve is known for its sleek and stylish yet impressively functional bags, which are perfect for everything from commuting to travel to transitioning from day to night. The brand's Crossbody bag is no exception. This particularly versatile bag can be worn multiple ways and features several hidden pockets that give you room for all your essentials without becoming bulky.

There are plenty of ways to make this bag your own, since it's available in 22 colors and four different types of leather. It's made in Italy from 100% Italian leather that is scratch-, stain-, and water-resistant. It features a tiered flap design with the brand's signature belt closure. The top pouch can be removed and used as a clutch. It comes with both chain and leather crossbody straps, as well as bracelet strap if you choose to wear the bag as a clutch. On the back of the bag, there's a convenient card slot, which is perfect for storing tickets or metro cards.

Inside, the main compartment is spacious enough to fit an iPad Mini. There are two more pouches, including one with a zipper, to fit the rest of your essentials. The interior is made from micro-suede that's also stain-resistant.

In addition to choosing a color and type of leather, you can also customize your bag with up to three hand-painted initials.

