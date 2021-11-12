This Celeb-loved Brand Makes Stylish, Travel-ready Handbags — and They're 20% Off Right Now
When you're traveling, a convenient handbag that has room for all your essentials while maintaining a stylish look is essential, although a purse that has it all can be hard to find. Enter: Senreve. The brand is known for its chic yet functional and durable bags, including clutches, crossbodys, and totes. And right now, you can shop some of Senreve's most popular bags for 20 percent off as part of the brand's fifth birthday sale.
Senreve's sleek, stylish, and functional bags are perfect for both everyday life and travel. Whether you're looking for a petite crossbody or a spacious shoulder bag, you'll be able to find it in the brand's collection. These bags stand out for their expertly-placed interior organizational pockets that can hold passports, pens, and devices, keeping them secure and within reach. Plus, most of the bags can be carried multiple ways, such as over the shoulder or across the body, making them comfortable for even the longest of travel days. And while these bags are certainly functional and convenient to use, Senreve doesn't compromise on style. You can choose from luxurious pebbled Italian leather, vegan cactus leather, and other finishes, as well as a variety of gorgeous colors.
Keep reading for more on Senreve's fifth birthday sale.
The Aria Belt Bag
This versatile bag can be worn as a belt bag, sling bag, crossbody, or clutch. It's available in a variety of colors, as well as several different leather finishes, and even a vegan leather option. The bag comes with a removable, adjustable leather strap, although you can add on a metal chain for an elevated look.
To buy: senreve.com, from $356 (originally from $445)
The Mini Maestra
This miniature version of one of Senreve's most popular and beloved bags is another versatile travel must-have, since you can wear it as a backpack, crossbody, satchel, or tote. It has seven interior compartments, including a padded sleeve that can fit an iPad Mini or Kindle.
To buy: senreve.com, from $556 (originally from $695)
The Alunna Bag
Similar to the Mini Maestra, the Alunna can also be worn as a backpack, as well as a shoulder bag or crossbody. Inside, you'll find two interior pockets, including one that can fit a six-inch Kindle. There's also an exterior cardholder that will help keep your essentials safe and accessible.
To buy: senreve.com, from $516 (originally from $646)
The Doctor Bag
If you're looking for a more spacious purse, the Doctor Bag is the way to go. It features seven interior compartments and two exterior pockets, including one compartment that can fit a 10-inch tablet. There are also multiple ways to carry this bag, since it has both top handles and a removable crossbody strap.
To buy: senreve.com, from $716 (originally from 895)
The Armonica Bag
Senreve clearly knows what it's doing when it comes to convertible backpacks. This chic version can also be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag, and it's front ribbon detail is sure to make a statement. The bag features a zipper closure, as well as three interior pockets and a key ring. On the outside, you'll find a convenient slip pocket and hidden back pocket.
To buy: senreve.com, from $636 (originally from $795)
